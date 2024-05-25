Priscilla Presley Celebrates 79th Birthday with Granddaughter Riley Keough in Photos Shared by Her Son

Priscilla could be seen posing with her late daughter Lisa Marie's kids Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood

Frazer Harrison/Getty Riley Keough (left) and Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley had a night to remember while celebrating her 79th birthday!

The former wife of Elvis Presley marked the big day with a party at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, May 23, surrounded by her closest friends and family, including son Navarone Garcia and granddaughters Riley Keough, 34, and Harper and Finley Lockwood, both 15.

Garcia, whom Priscilla shares with music producer Marco Garibaldi, shared a photo montage of the night on Instagram. He kicked off the video with a shot of himself and his mother holding her birthday cake. The white-frosted cake featured a picture of Garcia and Priscilla, along with the words “Happy Birthday Priscilla.”

He also shared various photos taken throughout the night, including a snap of himself, Priscilla and Keough — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Daniel Keough — posing for a photo. Riley was also captured by photographer Christopher Ameruoso chatting with Garcia at various moments during the party.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley with son Navarone Garcia in 2015

Lisa Marie’s twins with Michael Lockwood, Harper and Finley, also appeared in various snaps. In one photo, Priscilla could be seen chatting with Riley, Harper and Finley as the girls smiled back at her. Another snap showed Priscilla posing with her granddaughters at a table, and one of the girls embracing her.

Priscilla wore a chic all-black look featuring a long-sleeved top with some shiny black embellishments, pants and gold jewelry, including lots of rings.

“Happy, Happy, HAAAAPIEST of birthdays to the best mama in the whole world @priscillapresley,” Garcia captioned the photo. “Hope you enjoyed your night last night. I love you so so much 🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘thank you to everyone that came, and everyone that put everything together, and @chrisameruoso for the 📸.”

The celebration came at a turbulent time for the family, as Riley, who was previously named the sole trustee of the Promenade Trust set up by her late mother, sought to block Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC from selling Elvis' iconic Memphis home.

Amy Sussman/Getty Riley Keough

Riley filed a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, May 20, in response to Naussany, who claimed that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and gave them a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security before her 2023 death.

Priscilla backed her granddaughter in the drama surrounding her former home's "fraudulent" sale, sharing a photo of Graceland on her Instagram on Monday night and writing, "it's a scam," in big bold red letters.

Two days after Riley filed the lawsuit, a judge stopped the sale during a hearing.

Following the hearing, Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises shared a statement with PEOPLE.

"As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims," the statement said. "There will be no foreclosure. Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home."



