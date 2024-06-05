Priyanka Chopra Has Sweet Bring Your Daughter to Work Day with Malti, 2, in Movie Makeup Trailer

The actress is currently filming in Australia for her upcoming movie 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought an extra special guest to her makeup trailer!

The actress, 41, is currently filming her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia and shared multiple cute snaps of daughter Malti Marie, 2, joining her on the set in her Instagram Stories.

In the photos posted on Wednesday, June 5, the toddler got to work in the makeup trailer by drawing on a mannequin head as her mother got her hair prepared.

"When mm is in the HMU trailer," Priyanka lovingly wrote on the photo.

Malti was also captured holding onto a hairbrush before she sat on the ground with a large rope. “Practicing her sailing knots,” Priyanka wrote across the snap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Malti drawing on a hair mannequin head

The mom of one, who shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas, 31, then concluded the behind-the-scenes snaps with a photo of Malti smiling at a mannequin's head.

“I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us,” Priyanka joked in her caption alongside a crying laughing face emoji.



The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Malti practicing her sailing knots

Related: Nick Jonas Reveals Newly Shaved Head in Cute Picture with Daughter Malti in Dublin

The Love Again star’s new snaps come after she and Malti wore matching pajamas to send a message to Nick on Monday, June 3.

“Her ❤️Miss u @nickjonas,” Priyanka wrote in her caption as she smiled at the camera while Malti sat on her lap.



"My whole world,” Nick wrote in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Malti holding a hairbrush

Priyanka also shared a video that featured the cast and crew, as well as daughter Malti, spending some time together on a yacht earlier this month.

“When I start a new project it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch,” she wrote.



Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Malti smiling at a hair mannequin head

Related: Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra 'Such an Inspiration' in Shout Out on Mother's Day with Daughter Malti

“We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft.”



According to Deadline, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who has to protect her family after some sins from her past catch up with her.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.