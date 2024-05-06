Pro-Palestinian protesters march near Met Gala

Police arrest a pro-Palestinian demonstrator near the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered and marched near the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, with several arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters marched down Madison Avenue one block east of the gala venue, carrying Palestinian flags, banging drums, and chanting “free, free Palestine!”

Videos and photos from the scene also showed protesters walking through Central Park and being arrested by police officers, as well as filling the street and blocking traffic on nearby Park Avenue.

The NYPD confirmed to The Independent that it had arrested multiple people, but did not provide additional details.

The protest occurred despite a heavy police presence outside of the event this year, including steel barricades and street closures. NYPD deputies were also spotted near the event with masks and zip tie handcuffs.

In recent years Protesters have frequently used the glittering event, in which celebrities don surreal and extravagant gowns to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as a platform for social causes.

In 2021, nine Black Lives Matter demonstrators were arrested outside of the event while calling on officials to defund and abolish the NYPD and taking apart barricades set up by police.

This year, numerous protests relating to the Israel-Hamas War were scheduled throughout New York City on Monday, with demonstrations taking place at Columbia and New York University in what’s been dubbed a “Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza”.

This story is breaking and will be updated.