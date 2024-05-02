Pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City decry police, university responses
Pro-Palestinian protesters in New York decried the response of police and the administrations at Columbia University and the City University of New York (CUNY) following Tuesday's police crackdown against pro-Palestinian protesters at both schools. New York police arrested 109 demonstrators at Columbia and 173 other demonstrators at The City University of New York, in uptown Manhattan. (AP video by Joe Frederick, Jake Offenhartz and John Minchillo)