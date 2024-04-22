Producers Guild Awards Sets February Date – Film News in Brief
The 36th annual Producers Guild of America awards will take place on Feb. 8. The ceremony will be at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The PGA will celebrate the work and accomplishments of producers in film and television. The most recent ceremony recognized film producers and honored Martin Scorsese with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Gail Berman with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles D. King with the Milestone Award. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.
More from Variety
Producers Guild of America Calls on Industry to Fund Health Insurance Plans for Producers
'Judas and the Black Messiah' Producer Charles D. King Shares Why Leaving WME to Launch Macro Was Worth It
The eligibility period for the 2025 award show will run from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Key dates and deadlines are as follows:
Producing Credits Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024
Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s, and Short Form): Friday, September 27, 2024
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 11, 2024
Screener Submission Deadline
Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024
Nomination Polls Open
Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 12, 2024
Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 19, 2024
Nomination Polls Close
Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)
Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 9, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)
Nominees Announced
Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Friday, December 13, 2024
Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 10, 2025
Final Polls Open
Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 6, 2025
Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 13, 2025
Final Polls Close
Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 20, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)
Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 30, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)
Best of Variety
From 'The Sympathizer' to 'Three-Body Problem': The Best Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Read This Year
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.