Producers Guild Awards Sets February Date – Film News in Brief

The 36th annual Producers Guild of America awards will take place on Feb. 8. The ceremony will be at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The PGA will celebrate the work and accomplishments of producers in film and television. The most recent ceremony recognized film producers and honored Martin Scorsese with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Gail Berman with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles D. King with the Milestone Award. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

The eligibility period for the 2025 award show will run from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024.

Key dates and deadlines are as follows:

Producing Credits Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s, and Short Form): Friday, September 27, 2024

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 11, 2024

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Nomination Polls Close

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 9, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Friday, December 13, 2024

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 10, 2025

Final Polls Open

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 6, 2025

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 13, 2025

Final Polls Close

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 20, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 30, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

