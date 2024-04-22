Producers Guild Awards Sets February Date – Film News in Brief

The 36th annual Producers Guild of America awards will take place on Feb. 8. The ceremony will be at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The PGA will celebrate the work and accomplishments of producers in film and television. The most recent ceremony recognized film producers and honored Martin Scorsese with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Gail Berman with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles D. King with the Milestone Award. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

The eligibility period for the 2025 award show will run from Jan. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024.

Key dates and deadlines are as follows:

Producing Credits Deadline

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024

  • Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s, and Short Form): Friday, September 27, 2024

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 11, 2024

 Screener Submission Deadline

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 30, 2024

Nomination Polls Open

  • Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

  • Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 12, 2024

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Nomination Polls Close

  • Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 9, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

Nominees Announced

  • Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

  • Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Friday, December 13, 2024

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 10, 2025

Final Polls Open

  • Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 6, 2025

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 13, 2025

Final Polls Close

  • Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 20, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

  • Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 30, 2025 (2:00 pm PST)

