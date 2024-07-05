How To Properly Unplug From Work When You're Off On Holiday This Summer

As much as we all look forward to taking some annual leave for a holiday, in our ultra-connected world, it can be hard to completely disconnect from the workplace, especially if your management doesn’t encourage it.

In some countries like Portugal, there are laws in place to guarantee the right to disconnect for employees. However, here in the UK, we’re still lagging behind. Labour are calling for “the right to switch off” as part of their New Deal for Working People but for now, nothing is set in stone to protect UK workers.

To explore this issue, Naturecan conducted a survey of 1,250 employed UK adults via OnePoll and revealed that 64% of Brits will suffer work-related anxiety this summer, and 84% of Brits will think of work at least twice a day during their time off.

Experts Georgina Sturmer, counsellor and MBAC; Joanna Buckland, counsellor, and founder of WellBe Link; and Niloufar Esmaeilpour, MSc, RCC and SEP from Lotus Therapy, have provided five tips on how people can actually switch off during the summer holidays.

How to disconnect from work during the summer holidays

Start ‘disconnecting’ early

Most of us are guilty of working non-stop until the last second of our last shift, but, according to the experts, this impacts our perception of upcoming time off.

Sturmer said: “It can be really hard to slow down if we are running at a hundred miles an hour. So it’s useful to start thinking about the process of disconnection in advance of our holiday.

“This might involve some practical steps at work, trying to get projects tied up before we leave and considering what to delegate. It also allows us to start getting used to the idea of a mindset shift.”

Set boundaries before the holiday starts

In Naturecan’s study, 20% of Brits admit to feeling the pressure from their managers to be reachable during their time off.

For that reason, we need to set boundaries ahead of time.

With this in mind, before jetting off, agree with your colleagues on who will be the contact person in your absence, and set clear boundaries with managers, colleagues and clients.

Sturmer said: “If you know that you find it hard to ignore the pull of work when you’re on holiday, consider sharing your intentions with others. Remind your colleagues that you’re going to be away and that you really need to be undisturbed.

“Remind your friends and family that you plan to disconnect, and that they can call you out if they see you working. Set that ‘out of office’ message to inform people not to expect a quick reply.”

Make sure your return is stress-free, too

Not only do you want to have a carefree holiday, coming back to work shouldn’t be stressful, either.

Buckland advised: “Ensuring you have a comprehensive handover a week before your holiday will be key.

“This gives you a few days to address any inevitable things that may have slipped your mind. It reduces last-minute stress and allows for a smoother transition.”

Turn off work notifications

This may seem like an obvious piece of advice, but, with 55% of Brits admitting that they still check work emails and messages at least once during a week-long holiday, it’s clear that some of us struggle to drag ourselves away.

Log out from any work apps on your phone, leave the laptop at home and let yourself properly unwind.

Sturmer said: “Before you head off on holiday, sit down with a pen and paper. Take time to reflect on any anxiety that you feel about switching off. And then explore the roots of this anxiety. What are you really worried about? Maybe the idea that something will go wrong without you.

“Or perhaps the opposite, that everything will run smoothly in your absence. Maybe you are worried that you will feel bored or lacking in purpose if you are switching off from work. When we start really drilling down into the source of our worries, we can take steps to understand and mitigate them.”

Do things as differently from usual while you’re away

Esmaeilpour said: “This might mean just about anything: testing a new hobby, being out in the countryside, or possibly travelling to a place you have never been. The reasoning behind this is that new experiences help your mind in positive ways while taking thoughts away from work.

“For example, if you spend most days working at a desk, you should plan vigorous activities like hiking, biking, or even taking a dance class at the gym. With an energy boost, being in the open and engaging in the activity act as a major mood lifter.”

Enjoy your trip!

Related...