Proposed rule to remove medical bills from most credit reports
An unexpected diagnosis or an accident that leaves you hospitalized can not only be physically and mentally life-changing, but also financially.
An unexpected diagnosis or an accident that leaves you hospitalized can not only be physically and mentally life-changing, but also financially.
A former top law enforcement official in Florida is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his top aides of forcing him to retire after he refused to carry out orders he says were illegal or inappropriate, according to a lawsuit filed overnight. Shane Desguin, a career employee of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, rose to become the agency's chief of staff. "Despite his stellar work performance during his employment," the lawsuit says, Desguin "was subjected to disparate treatment, different terms and conditions of employment, and held to a different standard because he reported Defendants' malfeasance, gross misconduct and unlawful employment activities and was subject to retaliation thereafter."
China is pressing India to restart direct passenger flights after a four-year halt, but New Delhi is resisting as a border dispute continues to weigh on ties between the world's two most populous countries, officials said. India-China relations have been tense since the biggest military confrontation in decades on their disputed Himalayan border killed 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers in June 2020. Since the clash, India has made it difficult for Chinese companies to invest, banned hundreds of popular apps and severed passenger routes, although direct cargo flights still operate between the Asian giants.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia-China trade options have narrowed since the U.S. imposed sanctions last week on the only Russian bank branch in China, but President Vladimir Putin's Chinese visit last month has helped ensure the two countries have payment alternatives for now, three sources said. Since Putin's visit, specially authorised banks have been set up in border regions which allow Russian firms to open non-resident accounts (NRA) with Chinese banks, a step that has become more important since VTB's Shanghai branch was targeted with sanctions, they told Reuters. Trade between Russia and China ballooned to a record $240 billion in 2023.
The case turned on the company’s accounting and disclosures tied to its sales in 2015 and 2016.
Chinese foundries, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and Hua Hong Semiconductor Group, are ramping up capacity amid fears of more US tech sanctions, according to an industry report. While the country's chip makers lag behind players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics in chip-processing technology, they are "actively" increasing investment in new capacity to accommodate the demand for legacy chips used in applications such as c
Sales of new battery-electric cars in the European Union dropped 12% in May from a year earlier, led by a 30% plunge in Germany, data from Europe's auto industry body showed on Thursday. Germany, the bloc's largest electric vehicle (EV) market, in December brought an early end to subsidies for buying EVs as part of a last-minute 2024 budget deal. It has now seen a year-to-date 16% decline in EV sales, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).
Chinese car firms have asked Beijing to take "the most stringent measures" against the European Union after the bloc raised import tariffs on its electric vehicles (EV). An online media outlet under state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday also made accusations of "snooping" into China's EV technology. The Yuyuantantian news outlet's social media account cited a closed-door meeting at China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday involving four Chinese and six European firms plus trade groups. Do you have
The European Union announced on June 12th that it would levy additional tariffs of up to 38 per cent on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), which could deal a blow to domestic EV companies. Unlike the quadrupling of tariffs announced by the White House last month, whose impact appears to be minimal because so few Chinese-made EVs are sold in the US, the EU's new levies are likely to inflict some pain as the bloc has long been considered a major destination for the country's electric cars. The 27 EU
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry on Thursday accused the European Union of making unreasonable demands in its investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles before announcing it was raising tariffs by as much as 38%.
Ferrari will use its new production site to boost manufacturing flexibility and shorten the time needed to develop and roll out new models, rather than to increase output, the CEO of the Italian luxury sports carmaker said on Friday. Ferrari's so called e-building in its home town of Maranello, northern Italy, for which it has invested around 200 million euros ($214 million), will also produce its first fully electric (EV) car, expected to be launched at the end of next year. "This building will allow us to shorten time to market or product development time," CEO Benedetto Vigna said at the plant's inauguration, adding these two activities sometimes currently overlap on existing assembly lines.
If one of your goals for the New Year involved reaching a new income bracket, it might not be so out of reach after all -- but it will take some effort to get there. The difference between middle and...
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's retail sales expanded by 0.7% in April as expected, bucking a trend of decline in the last three months, as sales at gasoline pumps boosted the overall numbers, data showed on Friday. Retail sales, which comprise sales of motor vehicles, clothing, furniture, food and beverages among others, grew to C$66.80 billion ($48.78 billion) on a monthly basis, Statistics Canada said. For May, a flash estimate by Statscan surveying only half of the respondents for a preliminary estimate showed that retail sales would likely drop by 0.6%.
Electric vehicle sales are surging in Southeast Asia, led by China's BYD and Vietnam's VinFast, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.
We want to hear from you!
Investing.com – The battle between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for the title of the world's highest market capitalization has been ongoing since early January, when the iPhone maker ceded the crown to the company founded by Bill Gates, only to reclaim it on June 12. A few days later, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) joined the race, and with the help of artificial intelligence, managed to occupy the top spot for market cap worldwide, albeit for a single session.
Two of Toyota's top suppliers, Denso and Aisin, have sold off holdings in several Toyota-affiliated companies, regulatory filings showed on Thursday, in the latest reduction of cross-shareholding across the sprawling automotive group. Denso, one of the world's largest makers of automotive components, had sold off its stakes in Toyota Group companies Toyota Boshoku Toyota Tsusho, Toyoda Gosei and Hino Motors, among others, as of the financial year that ended in March, a filing showed. Aisin had also reduced its stakes in those companies to zero, as well as sold off its Denso stake, according to a separate filing.
Nvidia’s rapid rise in the stock market reached another milestone this week as the chipmaker briefly became the most valuable company in the S&P 500. Investors now say the company is worth over $3.2 trillion.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after futures crossed into overbought territory, though crude still notched a weekly gain amid shrinking US stockpiles and signs of rising fuel demand.Most Read from BloombergCDK Hackers Want Millions in Ransom to End Car Dealership OutageAt Blackstone’s $339 Billion Property Arm, the Honeymoon Is OverCar Dealers Reel From Cyberattack on $1.2 Trillion MarketApple Won’t Roll Out AI Tech In EU Market Over Regulatory ConcernsWest Texas Intermediate dropped about 1% to slip b
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a new partnership with chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) at its HPE Discover 2024 event in Las Vegas this week, where the former unveiled its "Nvidia AI Computing by HPE" portfolio of AI products. Among these new offerings is the HPE Private Cloud AI. HPE CEO Antonio Neri joins Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Yasmin Khorram "And the core of that, we really focus on the enterprise segment of the market, because when you think about AI, there is the model builders and the hyperscalers, you have the sovereign clouds, and the enterprise," Neri says. "Obviously, we've already seen tremendous traction on the model builder side and the hyperscalers, but we focus on enterprise. And at the core of that is how we deliver a simple AI solution to consume on-premises." Neri was joined onstage by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to announce this partnership at Neri's keynote address on Tuesday, June 18. Neri foresees the partnership to "accelerate that adoption" of HPE's enterprise services. Many consumers are still hesitant to engage with AI, which Neri assures he has greatly considered "the human focus" and concern about data security: "And so the point is that we built all of those guardrails into the offer itself. And we believe this is going to help customers feel more comfortable around this. But ultimately is the data-first approach. And we need to make sure that we protect our data." Neri also touches upon Hewlett Packard Enterprise's AI servers and what sets them apart from the rest of the industry. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing warned on Friday that escalating frictions with the European Union over electric vehicle imports could trigger a trade war, as Germany's economy minister arrived in the Chinese capital with the proposed tariffs high on his agenda. Robert Habeck's three-day trip to China is the first by a senior European official since Brussels proposed hefty duties on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles to combat excessive subsidies. In an unexpected twist, Habeck - from the ecologist Greens Party which is a junior partner in Germany's fractious three-way coalition - criticised Berlin's 11-month-old China strategy document as too short-termist and not in sync with the China strategies of other EU countries.