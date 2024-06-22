Proposed rule to remove medical bills from most credit reports

Yahoo Finance Video

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a new partnership with chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) at its HPE Discover 2024 event in Las Vegas this week, where the former unveiled its "Nvidia AI Computing by HPE" portfolio of AI products. Among these new offerings is the HPE Private Cloud AI. HPE CEO Antonio Neri joins Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Yasmin Khorram "And the core of that, we really focus on the enterprise segment of the market, because when you think about AI, there is the model builders and the hyperscalers, you have the sovereign clouds, and the enterprise," Neri says. "Obviously, we've already seen tremendous traction on the model builder side and the hyperscalers, but we focus on enterprise. And at the core of that is how we deliver a simple AI solution to consume on-premises." Neri was joined onstage by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to announce this partnership at Neri's keynote address on Tuesday, June 18. Neri foresees the partnership to "accelerate that adoption" of HPE's enterprise services. Many consumers are still hesitant to engage with AI, which Neri assures he has greatly considered "the human focus" and concern about data security: "And so the point is that we built all of those guardrails into the offer itself. And we believe this is going to help customers feel more comfortable around this. But ultimately is the data-first approach. And we need to make sure that we protect our data." Neri also touches upon Hewlett Packard Enterprise's AI servers and what sets them apart from the rest of the industry. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.