Protests against far-Right turn violent in France

People set off flares during a protest against far-Right gains in European Parliament elections - Anadolu

French police clashed with protesters in Rennes and Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in marches against the hard-Right.

Police in Rennes deployed tear gas against black-clad protesters who appeared to throw projectiles towards their lines.

Paris authorities reported “numerous attempts at damage”, with at least one person being arrested.

Riot officers in the French capital reportedly used tear gas against demonstrators who tried to vandalise a bus stop.

Tens of thousands take part

Tens of thousands of Left-wing marchers took to the streets to protest against the hard-Right, who are on course to win snap elections later this month.

In Paris, demonstrators set off from the Place de La Republique, in the east of the city before marching on to the Bastille square.

Holding banners that read “Liberty for all, Equality for all and Fraternity with all”, the protesters were mobilised by labour unions, student groups and NGOs to protest against the country’s anti-migration National Rally.

Tear gas is deployed in an attempt to control protesters - LOU BENOIST

Ahead of the first round of voting for a new parliament on June 30th, the National Rally are leading on 30 per cent, one point ahead of a new Left-wing coalition called the Popular Front.

‘We need a democratic and social upsurge’

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renew party is trailing in third on 18 per cent.

“We need a democratic and social upsurge. If not the extreme right will take power,’’ French unions said in a statement Friday. “Our Republic and our democracy are in danger.’‘

In Nice on the the French Riviera protesters marched down Jean Médecin Avenue, the city’s main shopping street, chanting against the National Rally, as well as against Mr Macron.

A protester stands in a cloud of tear gas - ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

Some 150 protests were organised across the country, with large marches taking place in Marseilles, Toulouse, and Lyon.

French police said that 21,000 officers had been mobilised to ensure security at the rallies, with several hundred thousand people expected to take part across the country.

Macron called snap election

Mr Macron called a snap legislative election after suffering a heavy defeat to Marine Le Pen’s party at last Sunday’s EU election.

In the EU vote, Ms Le Pen’s hard-Right party took in almost double the votes that Mr Macron’s party mustered.

Protesters sing chants during a demonstration in Marseille - Daniel Cole

The French president has urged voters to stick to the centre lashing out at “unnatural alliances at both extremes... who will not be able to implement any program.”

Mr Macron will remain president until 2027 even if his Renew party loses the vote, the second round of which will be held in July.

However his presidency would be severely weakened if the National Rally were to take control of the government and legislative policy.