Province introduces rebates to incentivize move to EVs

On July 2, the NDP government announced a new rebate program intended to incentivize drivers’ transition to electric vehicles (EV). The government’s selling points focus on helping people save on gas while reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

“We know Manitobans want to do their part to help lower emissions and protect our environment, and we want to help them make the switch,” says Tracy Schmidt, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change. “This is a win-win for our province. We’re fighting the climate crisis while also lowering costs for families right away with a rebate on EVs and helping them save money every month on their daily commute.”

The Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate program will cost the provincial government $25 million to roll out.

EV buyers can expect rebates on both new and used models through the program. Both battery electric and plug-in hybrid models apply.

Qualifying new EV purchases will be eligible for a $4,000 rebate while $2,500 will apply to qualifying used models.

The program is retroactive to EVs purchased as far back as August 1, 2023, and will continue until March 2026.

“We are delivering on our campaign promise to help Manitoba families afford an electric vehicle,” adds Adrien Sala, Minister of Finance. “This is a significant rebate upfront and it will help you save money in the long term, even with the lowest gas prices in Canada.”

Some restrictions will apply for rebate eligibility.

Only vehicles purchased or leased from a Manitoba dealership will qualify and must fall within the maximum manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $70,000 for new vehicles.

Similarly, used vehicles that qualify must be less than four years old and purchased for a maximum of $70,000.

New Tesla vehicles with a maximum MSRP of $70,000 purchased outside of Manitoba between August 1, 2023 and May 2, 2024 also qualify.

One rebate will be available per vehicle per owner.

Manitoba Hydro is also offering a financing program to install Level 2 electric vehicle chargers at their homes.

Manitobans who purchased their EV between August 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024 can now apply for the incentive on the Manitoba Public Insurance website.

