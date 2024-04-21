Public health alert: Beef with a potentially deadly form of E. coli got sent to stores

Beef contaminated with a potentially deadly form of E. coli got used in ground beef products sent to retail stores and “food service institutions,” according to a Saturday night USDA Food Safety Inspection Service public health alert.

Which retail stores and what’s exactly meant by “food service institutions” wasn’t clear in the alert nor does Greater Omaha Packing Co. make it clear on its website or social media outlets. The Herald has emailed and left a phone message for the company.

What is known: “The problem was discovered by the establishment while conducting an inventory of product that was on hold because it was found positive for E. coli O157:H7,” the USDA alert said. “The company notified FSIS that it inadvertently used a portion of the contaminated beef to produce ground beef products” that were sent to customers.

This form of E. coli brings bloody diarrhea, stomachaches and vomiting for five to seven days. About 5-10% of people sickened with O157:H7, according to the CDC, gets hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS. That’s a form of kidney failure that can make E. coli a fatal foodborne illness.

Cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees to remove the threat of E. coli.

The chubs and packs of ground beef patties in question, a list of which was released with the alert, were made and packed on March 28 and have a use by or freeze by date of Monday, April 22. They include ground chuck and rib-brisket-chuck blends.

Greater Omaha Packing Company chubs in the public health alert.

Consumers with more questions about this alert can reach out to Greater Omaha Packing’s Gina Adami at gadami@gmail.com or 402-575-4702.