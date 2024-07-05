Punishing homelessness does not move unhoused people one step closer to being housed | Opinion

Homelessness

Idaho was part of a 20-state coalition filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Ninth Circuit decisions preventing law enforcement from ticketing unhoused people for sleeping and being visible when no shelter space is available.

Attorney General Labrador stated, “The Supreme Court must rule in favor of local and state governments, enabling us to prevent the unfortunate developments seen in California, Washington, and Oregon from occurring in Idaho.” He called on the Supreme Court to return power to state and local governments to address homelessness. It did.

Great! Along with power comes responsibility.

Idaho’s seniors are its fastest growing homeless sector. Jailing or fining homeless grannies or aunties seems to be Idaho’s plan. Apparently, our AG, governor and GOP legislators expect you to communicate through the jail’s Plexiglas with your homeless elders.

Increasing affordable housing decreases homelessness. It’s really the only thing that works.

Boise is doing its part. The state of Idaho? Not so much. Idaho tax dollars have never built affordable housing.

Punishing homelessness does not move unhoused people one step closer to being housed. Idaho should invest in proven, cost-beneficial affordable housing solutions that uplift people. Jails won’t, and they cost much more.

Gary Hanes, Boise

Fireworks

Why won’t Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson stand up for what is right and reasonable when it comes to fireworks? A big thank you goes out to Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Tom Dayley for signing an ordinance prohibiting fireworks in some unincorporated areas of Ada County. We are free to enjoy fireworks in safer settings.

Our Foothills are especially vulnerable to wildfires this time of year. There is no need to put the land, firefighters, other people and buildings at risk with fireworks being set off in dry, grassy areas. Please use common sense and enjoy fireworks in your driveway with a water hose handy or at a city-sponsored fireworks display. Let’s keep Ada County free from fires caused by illegal fireworks.

Phil Coebergh, Boise

Parade

As the country celebrated its independence on July 4, there seems to be quite a bit of controversy revolving around the activities that are usually planned such as parades.

What happens for instance when a parade that celebrates our independence and liberty, is then restricted or organizers get to arbitrarily choose which groups participate?

Even with themes like “United We Stand” for Boise’s local parade.

Can we say we are a country founded on liberty, when we restrict the very expression our forebears fought for?

As an example, even though Boise’s own Fourth of July parade has no restrictions on religious symbols, a group known as Satanic Idaho (a non-theistic religious group) was denied, even after agreeing to the general rules, decorum and fee that was required to apply. We know that religious groups were included last year, yet Satanic Idaho was denied and given no reason.

Do we accept that with a theme like “United We Stand” and celebrating our country with a proud tradition of religious freedom, plurality and expression, chooses to restrict minority religions in favor of more “acceptable” abrahamic ones?

I personally never will and will always try to spotlight hypocrisy.

Rowan Astra, Boise

Biden vs. Trump

Don’t be too hard on President Biden. Yes, he stumbled on his over-stuffing of facts for the debate when he should have simply said, “Mr. Trump didn’t answer the question and told about 47 lies just then,” and then shut up. But many decent, humble, honest people are flummoxed by the flamboyantly aggressive, unabashed liar. Joe may be showing his age but I’ll take an old, wise man over an old, immoral, un-American, wannabe dictator any time. Especially since the Supreme Court says a re-elected Donald Trump would pretty much be left to his own conscience for any (presumptively) “official” business. How’s it worked out leaving Mr. Trump to his conscience? Not too well, I’d say. I’d rather have even a senile (but competently staffed) Joe Biden than that.

Jim Runsvold, Caldwell

Ranked choice voting

Isn’t voting amazing? It’s a problem for about 270,000 unaffiliated Idaho voters in our primary elections. That’s one reason I’m excited about the Open Primaries Initiative we’ll vote for on Nov. 5. We’ll have a more accountable government when every registered voter gets to vote. Join me in voting yes for open primaries and ranked choice voting.

What’s that, you say? Ranked choice voting? Check it out. In 1915, Ashtabula, Ohio, was the first place in the United States to use ranked choice voting. Currently it’s being used in many cities and states across the U.S. In fact, since 2021, our neighbors in Salt Lake City have used ranked choice voting for its mayor and city council elections. It’s really a good thing.

What I like best is having the opportunity to choose my favorite candidate and, if my first choice doesn’t win over half the votes, at least my second choice will be considered. With open primaries and ranked choice voting, we are more likely to elect folks who will be accountable.

Kayla Dodson, Boise

Trump

The next Republican administration will deport several million people. It’s too bad several Republican senators and congressmen couldn’t be on the top of the list for deportation. They do nothing but kowtow to extremist groups, wealthy donors, and follow the most dangerous cult leader since Jim Jones from the Jonestown cult in 1978. Blue collar voters in the midwestern states actually believe that this clownish political party will benefit anyone but the one percent. One of the senators from a few years ago, was going on a fishing trip with anyone who could come up with several thousands of dollars. Former Idaho senator Steve Symms used to say that politics was the second oldest profession. It usually got a laugh at his campaign events. This has become especially true in 2024. This is the trojan horse of 2024. Once the 45th president becomes the 47th president, get ready for the pillaging of the country.

Sidney Asker, Boise