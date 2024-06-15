Putin peace terms slammed at Ukraine summit

Dearbail Jordan - Reporter, BBC News and Sarah Rainsford - Eastern Europe correspondent
·3 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky [EPA]

The leaders of Italy and Germany have strongly rejected ceasefire terms laid out by Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine, as scores of countries gathered at a two-day summit in Switzerland to discuss ending the conflict.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the Russian president's plan "propaganda" which effectively suggested that Ukraine "must withdraw from Ukraine".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed it as a "dictatorial peace".

A draft declaration issued at the summit reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and unambiguously rejects any nuclear threat against the country.

The document, due to be formally adopted on Sunday, also states that the safe transit of commercial shipping in the Black and Azov Seas is vital for global food security.

On Friday, Mr Putin claimed he would agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew troops from four regions which Russia partially occupies and claims to have annexed.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the BBC at the Swiss summit that there would be "no compromise on independence, sovereignty or territorial integrity".

Mr Putin revealed his terms ahead of the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine which is aimed at discussing the basic principals for ending the war.

More than 90 countries and global institutions are attending the event. It is the biggest gathering for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion.

But Russia was not invited, and China - a key ally of Russia - is not attending, so expectations of significant progress at this stage are low.

Commenting on Mr Putin's proposal, Ms Meloni said: "It doesn't seem particularly effective to me as a negotiation proposal to tell Ukraine that it must withdraw from Ukraine."

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused the Russian president of "spinning a phoney narrative about his willingness to negotiate".

He added that countries helping Russia with weapon supplies "are on the wrong side of history".

Ukraine is already presenting the gathering at the secluded spot in Bürgenstock as a success, pointing to its global reach and the number of countries represented.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine wanted to "give diplomacy a chance", and show that "joint efforts" could stop wars.

"I believe that we will witness history being made here at the summit. May a just peace be established as soon as possible," he said.

His aide Mr Yermak - an influential figure in Ukrainian politics - brushed aside the absence of China, and suggested that when a joint plan for peace talks is ready it could be be presented to Russia.

"We think that can happen at the second summit at the level of leaders," he said.

Mr Putin has already ruled out any kind of peace process on Ukraine’s terms. The four Ukrainian regions he wants Ukraine to withdraw from are only partially occupied by Russia, which claims to have annexed them in 2022. The voting process held then was denounced in Ukraine and the West as a sham.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that "freezing the conflict today with foreign troops occupying Ukrainian land is not an answer".

"In fact, it is a recipe for future wars of aggression," she said.

Mr Putin's terms for a ceasefire were branded "offensive to common sense" by Ukraine.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Putin demands more Ukrainian land to end war; Kyiv rejects 'ultimatum'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over the entirety of four provinces claimed by Moscow, demands Kyiv swiftly rejected as tantamount to surrender. On the eve of a conference in Switzerland to which Russia has not been invited, Putin set out maximalist conditions at odds with the terms demanded by Ukraine, apparently reflecting Moscow's growing confidence that its forces have the upper hand in the war.

  • Putin is in no position to make demands of Ukraine for peace, US defense secretary says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no position to make demands on Ukraine to end the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, as he touted Kyiv's military successes confronting Moscow's full-scale invasion. Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions, hand over the entirety of four provinces claimed by Moscow, and carry out a demilitarization. "He is not in any position to dictate to Ukraine what they must do to bring about peace," Austin told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

  • Putin Just Proved Trump’s Peace Plan Is a Total Joke

    Donald Trump is adamant he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a single day if he returns to the White House in November. Getting the two nations’ leaders to agree to a deal, however, may now be impossible.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin set out his conditions for halting the carnage, saying he’d agree to a ceasefire and start negotiating for peace if they were met. The trouble is: there is no way in Hell that Kyiv would accept them.Speaking at a meeting with the leaders of Russia’s

  • Vladimir Putin has had another bad week – and eyes are now on the Ukraine peace summit

    It has been another bad week for Vladimir Putin.

  • Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine at peace summit

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine in its war against Russia at the Summit for Peace Saturday in Switzerland. “This war remains an utter failure for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Harris, said during a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am here in Switzerland to stand with Ukraine…

  • Ukraine rejects Putin’s cease-fire proposal of ceding land on eve of peace summit

    Ukraine rejected a Russian cease-fire proposal that would require Kyiv to hand over territory to Moscow and drop its NATO membership goal, blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin for trying to cast himself as a peacemaker. “It is absurd for Putin, who planned, prepared, and executed, together with his accomplices, the largest armed aggression in Europe…

  • U.S. Defense Secretary: "Putin can end this war today."

    United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday after the Russian leader promised Friday to "immediately" order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Speaking in Brussels, Austin accused Putin of having "occupied, illegally occupied, sovereign Ukrainian territory."

  • Vladimir Putin issues fresh demands to Ukraine to end war

    Russian president’s new ultimatum comes as foreign envoys meet in Switzerland to discuss western-led peace plan

  • Russian ally ditching Putin's rival to NATO damages the image Putin wants to project of himself, experts say

    Armenia's prime minister said this week that his country is leaving the CSTO after months of criticizing Russia. Putin won't like it, experts told BI.

  • Sabrina Carpenter Just Bratified a Boring Pinstripe Suit in Paris — See Photos

    “S'il vous plaît, s'il vous plaît, s'il vous plaît.”

  • Sweden says Russian military jet violated airspace

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish fighter jets intercepted a Russian military aircraft after it briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday east of the Baltic island of Gotland, the Nordic country's armed forces said on Saturday. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom called the airspace violation "unacceptable" and said officials from the Russian Embassy in Stockholm would be summoned to his ministry over the incident. The Russian Embassy in Sweden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Italian Premier Meloni describes Putin's cease-fire offer for Ukraine as 'propaganda'

    Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Saturday dismissed a cease-fire offer for Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “propaganda,” as she wrapped up a Group of Seven summit that saw a deal reached for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. The loan will be provided by the U.S., U.K., Canada and possibly Japan, Meloni said. The loan agreement was reached at the opening Thursday of the two-day annual meeting of leaders from the G7 countries of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States in southern Italy’s Puglia region.

  • Why Trump Will Be Putin's Ultimate Villain Sidekick: Spies

    PARIS—Just inside the art deco doors of the French Institute of International Relations, the beefy director of the Estonian Intelligence Service straightens his shoulders and shoots icy stares at some 80 people gathered to hear him address what the organizers describe as the “Spectre” of the growing Russian menace in Europe.“There are a couple of Russian agents and a couple of Russian contacts here,” Kaupo Rosen informs the seated audience, fomenting an anxiety that triggers the man with the tur

  • Blake Lively Wears Chic Black Minidress to ‘It Ends With Us’ Event

    Blake Lively attended the Book Bonanza event for It Ends With Us in Grapevine, Texas, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center.

  • Putin lays out his terms for ceasefire in Ukraine

    Ukraine immediately branded the Russian president's proposals "offensive to common sense".

  • Sweden frees an Iranian man convicted over 1988 mass executions in exchange for 2 men held by Iran

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Sweden carried out a prisoner swap Saturday that saw Tehran release a European Union diplomat and another man in exchange for an Iranian convicted in Stockholm of committing war crimes over his part in 1988 mass executions in the Islamic Republic.

  • Drone dogfights in Ukraine's skies usher in a new chapter of aerial warfare

    Drone-on-drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine signal a new era in modern warfare. Hobby drones are effective at taking out enemy craft and are much cheaper than using expensive missiles.

  • Ukrainian forces strike Russian airbase with at least 70 drones, targeting Su-34 jets used to drop glide bombs

    Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed the attack to The War Zone.

  • Ukraine's strikes on Crimean air defenses could end its role as a Russian military staging ground: experts

    Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian air defenses in Crimea. Further attacks could make it untenable as a military staging post, the ISW said.

  • ‘Fauci Kills Puppies’: Inside the Forgotten Fake ‘Beaglegate’ Scandal

    South Dakota governor and Trump VP hopeful Kristi Noem is not the first U.S. political figure to experience a scandal about killing a puppy: Anthony Fauci, of all people, got there before her—through no fault of his own.As the former chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden makes clear in his eagerly awaited new memoir, unlike in the now infamous case of Noem, Cricket the wirehaired pointer and a shotgun trip to the gravel pit, there was absolutely no truth to claims made against him.Nonethe