Qantas: Airline investigates after customers report seeing strangers' data

The airline says it is investigating an issue with its passenger app [Getty Images]

Australian airline Qantas says it is investigating a privacy breach on its app that has left customers with access to others' personal details.

Passengers have reported having access to multiple incorrect boarding passes and flight details, local media said.

Qantas said it was "working to resolve the issue" and that it "may have been caused by recent system changes".

The airline has apologised but not commented on the scale of the breach.

"Please be aware of social media scams at this time," it said in a statement.

Customer Josh Withers told the ABC that another passenger's name and details appeared when he opened the app on Wednesday.

"It said: 'Hi Sam' and I instantly noticed [that] Sam had a lot more Qantas points than I did," he said.

Mr Withers said that each time he re-opened the portal a new customer's details would appear including their frequent flyer points and scheduled flights.

Other passengers told local media they appeared to have the ability to cancel another passenger's upcoming flight to Europe.

Speaking to Nine News, technology journalist Trevor Long said that in the space of 15 minutes he could "capture at least 8-12 different people's details - including valid boarding passes".

The airline has recommended that users log out and then log back into the app to try and fix the issue.

Social media has been flooded with criticisms of the carrier and posts from people claiming to be affected.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, shared screenshots of the glitch and alleged phishing attempts. Some appeared to show accounts posing as Qantas customer care agents asking for people's personal information in order to assist them.