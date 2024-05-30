Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested in Montreal.
Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 1994 and 2016, Montreal police said.
The charges are the culmination of a year-long police investigation, which was triggered by a CBC/Radio-Canada investigation that aired in February 2023.
More to come