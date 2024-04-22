Quebec City police officer who made fatal U-turn given 1-year sentence

Const. Isabelle Morin was sentenced Monday to one year in jail for causing the death of Jessy Drolet, who crashed his motorcycle into her police cruiser when she pulled a U-turn in a highway construction zone. (Yannick Bergeron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Quebec City police officer who caused the death of a motorcyclist in 2015 will serve one year in jail, a judge ruled Monday.

On the evening of Sept. 10, 2015, Const. Isabelle Morin was driving her police cruiser on the Laurentian Highway which runs north of the city.

She had been heading north on the one lane that was open to traffic on the southbound side of the highway.

Morin then pulled a U-turn between the orange cones separating traffic, in order to take the Georges-Muir exit on the other side of the highway.

That's when Jessy Drolet, 38, crashed into the side of Morin's cruiser with his motorcycle.

Morin was initially acquitted after a 10-day trial in 2018, but that verdict was overturned by the Quebec Court of Appeal in 2021. A new trial was ordered. Morin appealed to the Supreme Court, but her case was not heard.

In 2022, a Quebec court judge found her guilty of dangerous driving causing death for her role in the collision.

The prosecution had asked for between 15 and 18 months' imprisonment.

Although Morin had hoped to serve a conditional sentence in the community, Quebec Court Judge Frank D'Amours, concluded that the manoeuvre warranted jail time.

In addition to the 12 months' imprisonment, the judge imposed an additional one-year driving ban.

The 53-year-old, who has been on leave since the incident, has appealed her guilty verdict.

Morin will therefore be able to apply for conditional release, pending review of her case by the Quebec Court of Appeal.