Quebec City police officer who made fatal U-turn given 1-year sentence

CBC
·1 min read
Const. Isabelle Morin was sentenced Monday to one year in jail for causing the death of Jessy Drolet, who crashed his motorcycle into her police cruiser when she pulled a U-turn in a highway construction zone. (Yannick Bergeron/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Const. Isabelle Morin was sentenced Monday to one year in jail for causing the death of Jessy Drolet, who crashed his motorcycle into her police cruiser when she pulled a U-turn in a highway construction zone. (Yannick Bergeron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Quebec City police officer who caused the death of a motorcyclist in 2015 will serve one year in jail, a judge ruled Monday.

On the evening of Sept. 10, 2015, Const. Isabelle Morin was driving her police cruiser on the Laurentian Highway which runs north of the city.

She had been heading north on the one lane that was open to traffic on the southbound side of the highway.

Morin then pulled a U-turn between the orange cones separating traffic, in order to take the Georges-Muir exit on the other side of the highway.

That's when Jessy Drolet, 38, crashed into the side of Morin's cruiser with his motorcycle.

Morin was initially acquitted after a 10-day trial in 2018, but that verdict was overturned by the Quebec Court of Appeal in 2021. A new trial was ordered. Morin appealed to the Supreme Court, but her case was not heard.

In 2022, a Quebec court judge found her guilty of dangerous driving causing death for her role in the collision.

The prosecution had asked for between 15 and 18 months' imprisonment.

Although Morin had hoped to serve a conditional sentence in the community, Quebec Court Judge Frank D'Amours, concluded that the manoeuvre warranted jail time.

In addition to the 12 months' imprisonment, the judge imposed an additional one-year driving ban.

The 53-year-old, who has been on leave since the incident, has appealed her guilty verdict.

Morin will therefore be able to apply for conditional release, pending review of her case by the Quebec Court of Appeal.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jury finds Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after

  • Seattle police release body cam footage of deadly pedophile sting operation

    Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.

  • Bricks of cocaine found in lamp offer clue into a Homestead woman’s deadly carjacking

    There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • 2 children dead, 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into building holding child's birthday party

    Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.

  • Opinion: I’ve been a criminal attorney for decades. Here’s what I think about the case against Trump

    As opening arguments get underway in former President Donald Trump’s trial, veteran criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson dissects the history-making case.

  • In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc

  • 7-day stretch of violence reveals extent of issues Saskatoon faces heading into summer 2024

    Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots A Big 'Oops' In Donald Trump's Likely Legal Defense

    Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.

  • Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director

  • 15-year-old critically injured after riding on top of GO Train

    A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he collided with an object while on top of a moving GO Train early Sunday morning, police and paramedics say.Officers responded to a medical call at the Danforth GO station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Toronto police spokesperson said in an email.Four young people got on the train heading east from Union Station and three of them climbed on the roof while it was moving, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was struck by a stat

  • Accused of double murder: The grandmother, her boyfriend and the couple who hosted anti-government religious meetings

    Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

  • Texas Boy, 10, Admits to Fatally Shooting a Sleeping Man When He Was 7 — but Now He Won't Face Charges

    The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said the boy confessed to using his grandfather’s gun to commit the murder

  • Former Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty over fatally shooting 12-year-old in the back

    A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.

  • Russian Who Bankrolled Trump’s Truth Social Set Up Dodgy Sex Pill Sites

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Russian who loaned Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social $8 million previously set up websites selling dodgy sex pills, according to records seen by The Daily Beast.The flagship product sold by these sites, Vimax—which promises longer sex and a firmer erection—has prompted warnings from health regulators in the U.S. for containing hidden ingredients that may endanger health. The Food and Drug Administration warned consume

  • Canada’s gold heist: Inside one of the biggest thefts in the annals of crime

    The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.

  • Trump Trial Self-Immolator Donated Both His Kidneys, Saving Two People’s Lives

    Reuters/Caitlin OchsThe conspiracy-plagued man who fatally set himself on fire outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday was an organ donor who has already saved the the lives of two others, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY said Sunday.The organ transplant nonprofit told The Daily Beast that Max Azzarello’s kidneys remained healthy despite his burns and that they’d already been transplanted to a pair of Americans in need.“Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was a

  • Umar Zameer found not guilty of murder in Toronto cop's death

    Jurors have found Umar Zameer not guilty of all criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Toronto police officer Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, after he ran over Northrup with his car in an underground parking garage beneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021. Both Northrup and his partner were in plain clothes, investigating a stabbing that night. The verdict means the Crown did not prove beyond a

  • N.J. Rabbi Who Hired Hit Men to Kill Wife Dies in Prison

    Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha

  • Jury finds Umar Zameer 'not guilty' after 5-week trial for 1st-degree murder

    A jury in Toronto has found Umar Zameer not guilty, after a five-week trial for the first-degree murder of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after being hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage. As Catherine McDonald reports, Zameer and his family are relieved he’s a free man — but Northrup’s widow and the police chief are disappointed with the verdict.