Quebec man pleads not guilty in St. Stephen assault

Police say a 25-year-old man from Quebec was arrested for an assault in St. Stephen Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

Christopher Wilmot, of Alder St. in Listuguj, Quebec, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Saint John provincial court to charges of assault causing bodily harm and breach of a probation condition not to possess weapons, according to court documents.

According to a press release, St. Stephen RCMP responded at about 4:45 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon on Milltown Boulevard and arrested a 25-year-old man. A 40-year-old man who police believed to have minor injuries was taken to hospital and later released, police said.

Police said in the release that the investigation is ongoing. Wilmot was remanded until a bail hearing set for Monday, according to court documents.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal