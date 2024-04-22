Queen Mary of Denmark Takes Official Portrait Celebrating Daughter Princess Isabella’s 17th Birthday

The Danish princess turned 17 on Sunday, April 21

H.M. Dronningen Princess Isabella of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark is celebrating the 17th birthday of her daughter Princess Isabella in a very personal way

An official portrait of the princess taken by her mom was published on Sunday, April 21 to mark the royal's big day.

The photo, which was shared on the official website of the Royal House, shows Isabella beaming while sitting beside her pet dog Cocoa and a large colorful painting at Brockdorff's Palace in Copenhagen.

“On the occasion of HRH Princess Isabella's birthday on 21 April 2024, new photos of the Princess will be published,” the Royal House wrote of the portrait. “The pictures of Her Royal Highness were taken by HM The Queen in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg. The pictures show Princess Isabella with the Royal Family's only dog, Coco.”

H.M. Dronningen The new official portrait of Princess Isabella released on April 21

A second black-and-white photo of Isabella was also shared, showing her smiling once again in the same position alongside the royal family's pooch.

Queen Mary, 52, and King Frederik, 55, share four children: Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

The new Queen of Denmark’s photo comes after a new official photo of Vincent and Josephine was released in January to mark their 13th birthdays.

H.M. Dronningen A second portrait of the princess was also published, taken by Queen Mary, marking her 17th birthday

The image, shot by photographer Dennis Stenild, appeared to have been taken when the family made a balcony appearance as they celebrated Prince Christian's 18th birthday at Amalienborg Palace in September 2023. The photo showed the twins perfectly coordinated in matching blazers and similar colored tops.

The release of Queen Mary’s photo of Princess Isabella comes after the controversy surrounding the photo posted by Kate Middleton on U.K. Mother's Day on March 10. The photo was shared on Instagram amid her absence from royal duties following abdominal surgery in January.

The photo featured the Princess of Wales, 42, smiling at the camera while surrounded by her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and was claimed by the palace at the time to have been taken by Prince William at the family's home in Windsor.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Queen Mary with their daughter Princess Isabella

The image quickly sparked concerns of manipulation. News agencies worldwide — including the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and AFP — removed the photos from their press libraries, citing these issues, along with a “kill notification” issued by AP.

Kate later apologized for editing the photo on her Instagram Stories, writing that she was sorry “for any confusion.” Days later on March 22, the princess revealed her cancer diagnosis.



