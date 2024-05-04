'It was quite a show': Escaped zebra caught in Washington yard after 6 days on the run

The remaining zebra that was on the run after escaping a trailer in Washington state has been captured.

The mare, which was initially misidentified as a stallion, was rescued in Washington on Friday after being the only rebel to elude capture since she broke loose with her trailer mates on April 28, the Regional Animal Services of King County wrote in a blog post.

The four zebras were being transported from Winlock, Washington, 105 miles south of Seattle, to Anaconda, Montana, when a problem with the trailer arose. The zebra’s owner pulled over on Interstate 90 to fix the issue when the zebras decided to make their escape, the animal service said.

Shrug, the escaped mare that was on the loose for six days, was captured on Friday.

Three members of the rebellious crew were located and captured later that day.

However, the mare, whose name is Shrug, had other plans.

Exploring the area freely for the next six days, Shrug became a viral sensation on the internet. People who spotted Shrug days before her capture took photos and videos of her. Maintaining her persona, Shrug proved that she could not be tamed.

Search teams look for Shrug, the missing Zebra, in Washington

On Friday, animal control officers from the Regional Animal Services of King County, the Washington State Patrol and many residents in the area formed search teams to find Shrug.

When she was located, Shrug was in a good condition despite her almost week-long adventure in the woods, the animal agency said.

Shrug was found behind a residential home in North Bend

The farmer who found Shrug worked to gain her trust by giving her food and fencing off the area, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

A neighbor told the broadcast station the farmer saw Shrug on her front lawn, but Shrug vacated the area before authorities arrived.

“It was quite a show,” the neighbor, who was only identified by her first name, Kelly, said. "We kinda saw that things were happening and we saw that the zebra was in sort of a big fenced in area, and we had heard that they were planning to make the area smaller and smaller and eventually get them in the trailer. We watched the whole thing. It was crazy."

