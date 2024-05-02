Who is going to win Race Across The World?

Race Across The World has reached the midway point in the trek across South East Asia, but which of the pairs is most likely to win?

Since the BBC show's race began in Japan, the pair at the top of the leaderboard has stayed fairly constant although there has been some movement further down the results for each leg, and viewers have been sharing their favourites too.

Sharon and Brydie have already gone home after finishing in fifth place in Vietnam, with four pairs still in the race to Indonesia. Here's who the bookies think has the best chance of winning after the race reached Thailand in the latest episode.

Race Across The World winner - latest odds

Four pairs remain in the race, with Eugenie and Isabel having placed first in the most number of legs so far. Meanwhile, Alfie and Owen have dropped down the odds after a disastrous leg in Thailand.

Eugenie and Isabel - 11/8

Stephen and Viv - 13/8

Betty and James - 3/1

Alfie and Owen - 25/1

Who is most likely to win Race Across The World?

According to the bookies, Eugenie and Isabel are the most likely to win Race Across The World series four after coming first in two of the four legs to date.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: "Race Across The World has taken the nation by storm once again and series four’s journey from Japan to Indonesia certainly hasn’t disappointed so far.

"Although cracks have shown in the relationship between mother and daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel, they are our outright favourites at 11/8 to power through and win the series.

Eugenie and Isabel are currently the favourites. (BBC)

"Age and experience looks set to be a decisive factor this year as Stephen and Viv are the next best chance to reach the final checkpoint ahead of the two favourites, with the oldest pairing in the series a narrow second in the betting at 13/8."

Astley continued of the lower half of the odds: "Meanwhile, Betty and James have put sibling rivalry aside and proven to be a formidable pairing so far and their odds of 3/1 suggest they are certainly not out of the race just yet.

"The outlook appears a little bleaker for the 20-year-old combination of Alfie and Owen who, despite winning the hearts of viewers, look as though they will fall short as the 25/1 rank outsiders to be the first to touch down in Lombok."

Who is in Race Across The World?

Eugenie and Isabel

Isabel and Eugenie are top of the bookies' odds. (BBC)

Mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel won the first two legs of the race, before coming second to Alfie and Owen in leg three, and finishing just two minutes behind leaders Stephen and Viv in leg four.

They have also managed to pick up a number of jobs along the way to boost their cash funds which should stand them in good stead for the later part of the race.

But viewers have wondered whether the pair's bickering could get in the way of a win, as they have clashed in every episode so far over their differing priorities and feeling that the other isn't listening to them.

Still, Eugenie and Isabel are tipped to win despite the rows and have been named the bookies' favourite thanks to their impressive performance.

Stephen and Viv

Stephen and Viv have leapt into second place. (BBC)

Husband and wife Stephen and Viv have made a surprise leap into second place in the odds despite a tricky start to the contest.

The retired pair are the oldest racers, but surged up the leaderboard into first place in the most recent leg after making some savvy travel decisions through Thailand.

Pushing just ahead of Eugenie and Isabel in the final metres up to the checkpoint, they could not believe their luck in coming first after weeks languishing near the bottom of the table.

But Stephen has put backs up with his abrupt nature and queue jumping, leaving some viewers wondering whether they will be able to get the help from people on the journey that they will need in the later stages.

Betty and James

Betty and James have been trying to strike the right balance. (BBC)

Sitting firmly in the middle of the table are brother and sister James and Betty, who have worked hard to strike a balance between racing fast enough to stay in the competition and enjoying the experience.

There was a hairy moment in episode four when James briefly lost his money belt, and although his money was missing when he found it he avoided the bigger disaster of losing his passport which would have put them out of the race altogether.

Betty and James look unlikely to win at the moment, but with half of the race still to go it could all still change.

Alfie and Owen

Alfie and Owen are viewer favourites, but have dropped down the odds. (BBC)

Best friends Alfie and Owen started out strong with a drive to win that in some cases stopped them from enjoying the experiences each country had to offer.

They finally moved up from second place into the winning position in leg three, but then chose to take their foot off the gas a little in leg four and enjoy the Thai countryside. However, they ended up unable to get a train and dropped from first to last place.

Alfie and Owen have fast become the viewer favourites after explaining more about their bond and tough pasts, and with plenty of the race still ahead of them their determination could lift them back out of the danger zone.

Race Across The World airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays.

