Rachel Lindsay Slams Ex Bryan Abasolo's Claim He Earns $16K Annually: 'Less Than' He'd Make at 'McDonalds'

Lindsay refuted her ex's request for spousal support and over $75,000 in legal fees as she doubted his reported annual income

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Plaza Hotel on September 11, 2017 in New York City

Following Bryan Abasolo's request for spousal support from Rachel Lindsay, the former Bachelorette lead is slamming her ex as she claims he's misrepresenting his income.

In a June 26 filing, Lindsay, 39, opposed Abasolo's request for spousal support and more than $75,000 for his legal fees as she claimed that he is "not in need" of the funds amid their ongoing divorce. (PEOPLE has reached out to Abasolo for comment.)

"His requests for spousal support and $75,000 in professional fees are not supported by competent evidence and far exceed the actual marital lifestyle and his need," Lindsay claims in the documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also claims that he "appears to be inflating his expenses, the lion’s share of which Rachel pays on his behalf, as they relate to her house which he refuses to vacate."

Related: Rachel Lindsay Learned Bryan Abasolo Had Filed for Divorce 'Via Text Message': 'I Was Shocked'

Citing her ex's "ability and opportunity to generate income," which she says "enable him to support himself," Lindsay requested the court deny Abasolo's request.

Per the chiropractor's filings, he claims that his annual income is $16,000 a year, which Lindsay points out is "less than he would [earn] if he worked at McDonalds," citing the "increase in minimum wage in Los Angeles County."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, 2017

"Bryan claims to earn so little income that if he worked a 40 hour week and was paid minimum wage in Los Angeles County, he would more than double his reported earnings," the filing claims.

Additionally, Abasolo, 44, and Lindsay still reside together in a home she purchased, and she claims that since their separation — which is listed as December 31, 2023 — she has been "paying for virtually all of Bryan’s expenses, including those expenses associated with her house, which he refuses to vacate."



"Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets....on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home," Lindsay claims. "Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs."

Related: Rachel Lindsay Shares the 'Freeing' Advice Tia Mowry Gave Her Following Divorce from Bryan Abasolo

The filing also sheds light on the nature of Lindsay and Abasolo's relationship, which began on season 21 of The Bachelorette in 2017. She claims their "marital standard of living was nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be. In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage."

In their first year of marriage, following their 2019 wedding in Mexico, Lindsay says she "traveled so much for work that I was rarely in Miami with Bryan." And in the three years that followed, they "very rarely went out together and did not even go on monthly dates."

"Bryan often worked late into the night and I traveled a lot for work," she claims.

Leon Bennett/Getty Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend the Alzheimer's Association Peace of Mind Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 9, 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Abasolo filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences." In a since-deleted Instagram post, he called it a "difficult decision."

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.