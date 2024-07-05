Rachel Reeves makes pledge as she’s appointed first female chancellor of the Exchequer

Britain’s first female chancellor of the Exchequer described the appointment as “the honour of my life” and a sign for all women and girls that there should be “no limit to your ambitions.”

In a post on X, and in a speech followering her Cabinet appointment on Friday (5 July), Rachel Reeves said: “It is the honour of my life to have been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer.

“Economic growth was the Labour Party’s mission. It is now a national mission.

“Let’s get to work.”

She added: “To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limit to your ambitions.”