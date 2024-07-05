Rachel Reeves makes pledge as she’s appointed first female chancellor of the Exchequer

Lucy Leeson
·1 min read

Britain’s first female chancellor of the Exchequer described the appointment as “the honour of my life” and a sign for all women and girls that there should be “no limit to your ambitions.”

In a post on X, and in a speech followering her Cabinet appointment on Friday (5 July), Rachel Reeves said: “It is the honour of my life to have been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer.

“Economic growth was the Labour Party’s mission. It is now a national mission.

“Let’s get to work.”

She added: “To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limit to your ambitions.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories