Ratings: S.W.A.T. Draws Friday’s Biggest Audience, SmackDown Dominates in Demo

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ recently un-cancelled S.W.A.T. was Friday’s most-watched show, with lead-outs Fire Country and Blue Bloods both preempted this week by an encore of Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden.

S.W.A.T. drew 4.3 million total viewers, down just 6% week-to-week. CBS’ Billy Joel concert encore played to 2.9 million viewers, after Sunday’s initial, truncated airing racked up 6.3 million (in Live+3 numbers).

CBS’ S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods will all be back with new episodes next Friday.

Over on ABC, the penultimate episode of Shark Tank Season 15 delivered 2.9 million viewers, steady week-to-week.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown ticked down week-to-week but still dominated the night in the demo, with a 0.6 rating.

