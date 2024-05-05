RAW: Spring storm bring rain to Vacaville

The Canadian Press

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The Fisheries Department says it's monitoring and patrolling ocean waters off northwest Vancouver Island to ensure boat traffic doesn't interfere with an orphan killer whale calf's ability to reunite with her extended family. The department said in a statement Friday it will be monitoring the location of the young female orca as she searches for her family in ocean waters near Zeballos, B.C., located more than 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria. The killer whale calf, named kw