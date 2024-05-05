RAW: Spring storm bring rain to Vacaville
Viewer Jayden Lacy sent in this rain video on May 4.
Viewer Jayden Lacy sent in this rain video on May 4.
The man, who was not carrying bear spray, drew a handgun and fired five shots at the charging bear.
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
The European Space Agency has released an incredible video of the Sun's roiling surface, which was taken by its Solar Orbiter last year. The video shows strands of energized particles leaving the star's lower atmosphere in the form of "coronal rain," with small eruptions of plasma dotting a fuzzy, "coronal moss" surface — a […]
TransAlta, one of Alberta's largest power generators, has cancelled a proposed wind farm development and is putting a hold on three other power projects, citing provincial rule changes and a lack of certainty in the market.In February, Alberta's government announced new rules on the development of renewable power in the province. They imposed a new 35-kilometre buffer zone around areas deemed "pristine viewscapes."Calgary-based TransAlta said those rules, coupled with a lack of clarity around th
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
Women say they’d much rather encounter a bear in the woods than a strange man. This has made men incredibly angry, which proves our point, writes Robin Epley.
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
Hidaya is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Tanzanian region
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
Far below the ocean's surface, in the dark depths of the deep sea floor ecosystem (about 3,000 feet or 1,000 meters deep), exists an entire world of deep sea creatures that humans rarely glimpse.
(Bloomberg) -- Fermented herring, a Swedish delicacy, holds such a special place in the country’s culture that national newspapers review each year’s vintage and the first sale of the year receives hype akin to the first Beaujolais of the season. It’s also an acquired taste; social media videos abound of brave folks trying a food that smells like “eggs rotting in open sewage.”Most Read from BloombergEverything Apple Plans to Show at May 7 ‘Let Loose’ iPad EventBerkshire Cash Hoard Scores Another
The two were domestic breeds that would not have survived one night in the wild, say rescuers.
A mass fish die-off in a reservoir in southern Vietnam’s Dong Nai province has shone a new light on soaring temperatures in Southeast Asia.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — The Fisheries Department says it's monitoring and patrolling ocean waters off northwest Vancouver Island to ensure boat traffic doesn't interfere with an orphan killer whale calf's ability to reunite with her extended family. The department said in a statement Friday it will be monitoring the location of the young female orca as she searches for her family in ocean waters near Zeballos, B.C., located more than 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria. The killer whale calf, named kw
New figures show Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions jumped for a second straight year, following a pandemic-induced plunge, and have risen back to the level they were before Premier Doug Ford's government came to power. The figures come from the annual national inventory of emissions, which reveals sources of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases across all provinces and all sectors, including industry, transportation and buildings. The report shows Ontario produced 157 megatonnes of c
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn’t announce publicly. Tim Houston confirmed to reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that he visited the European country last month to attend a seafood expo. His office says Houston was in Barcelona and Madrid between April 20-24 on a trip to strengthen “two-way trade, tourism and research collaborations with governments.” The premier’s expense claims also show trips bet
Another round of scattered thunderstorms are on tap for Sunday with temperatures soaring into the 20s across southern Ontario. All your forecast details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
“This is the first time that we have observed a wild animal applying a quite potent medicinal plant directly to a wound.”