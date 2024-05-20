RCMP appeal for witnesses after two children's playhouses destroyed at Whistler school

RCMP officers are appealing for witnesses after two playhouses were vandalized near Whistler Waldorf School.

Katrina Boehmer with the Sea to Sky RCMP’s Whistler detachment confirmed incidents spanning the last two weekends are being investigated.

“We have received two reports of mischief involving the Waldorf School, both of which have been investigated,” she said. “We would be interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact our office with information.”

The popular red playhouse beside the playground at Whistler Waldorf School was vandalized last weekend. Principal Ellen Zelikovitz believes the damage was done with an axe.

“They also took an axe to one of the trees in front of the school and completely cut it down,” she said. “They smashed the window out of our little free library box.”

Zelikovitz said the damage is primarily affecting Whistler’s youngest citizens.

“We are unsure of who is doing this, but it’s extremely upsetting for the kids having their play areas destroyed. Even the high-school students are upset as they built all of those items for the younger kids in our community.”.

Owner/operator of Adventure Man Sawmill and Lumber Dan Muill offered to supply wood for free for repairs on the playhouse. He told Pique his decision to help in any way he could was a no-brainer. “I just feel the damage was completely uncalled for. Its design was to bring joy to kids and yet some person felt the need to rampage on a structure for whatever reason,” he said. “I have the capabilities to provide lumber and tools. I’m just happy to help the cause.”

Another playhouse in the area was smashed up the previous weekend. Local man Dale Tiessen spotted the damage on his way into the park at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. Tiessen posted to the Whistler Winter Facebook group in frustration.

“You’ve smashed up bird houses, tried to burn things and you’ve left broken glass in a children’s playhouse,” he wrote.

Tiessen told Pique he was disgusted by the damage. “I saw that the shingles had been pulled off the roof. They had tried to set them on fire,” he said. “There was some other stuff that was broken. I looked inside the playhouse and I also saw broken glass. It’s just not good for little kids.”

Tiessen was surprised by the impact his Facebook post had. Members of the community worked together to fix the beloved playhouse for local children.

Tiessen added arson can have dire consequences during the summer. “It is that time of the year,” he said. “We are at the edge of the forest and it’s dry. Nobody wants to start a forest fire.”

Roisin Cullen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine