RCMP and fire crews mobilize as wildfire threatens Cold Lake First Nations

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Public Information Officer with the Operations Committee with the provincial RCMP media line, provided details of the ongoing response.

"Our RCMP is currently on scene at Cold Lake First Nations supporting the emergency operation centre with some limited evacuations," he stated.

RCMP has been involved in the evacuation of 10 homes, affecting approximately 20 people. Further evacuations are on standby as the fire situation develops.

The cause of the fire is unknown, as the incident is too recent for authorities to determine what happened, said Savinkoff.

The size of the wildfire remains a concern, but the exact scale is unclear. "It’s sizable enough that we've evacuated some people, but hopefully, I know fire crews are working hard to get it under control," he added.

The current status of temporary lodgings for evacuees is uncertain, with plans still being made, if required.

The wildfire is located south of Highway 28, and emergency services are urging residents to stay informed and follow evacuation orders as necessary. As of 4 p.m., a social media post from the Cold Lake First Nations community advised residents in several homes to evacuate immediately and head to the community hall.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

