'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Robyn Dixon reveals she was 'fired' from series

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Robyn Dixon announced Monday that she will not be returning to the Bravo series after being "fired" by the network.

After a near-decade run on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Robyn Dixon is bidding the Bravoverse adieu.

The television personality revealed her departure from the Bravo reality series during Monday’s episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast, which she co-hosts with “RHOP” co-star Gizelle Bryant.

"I will not be returning (for) Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’" Dixon said. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, 'Ooh, I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This was a network decision.”

Dixon was one of the original stars of “RHOP,” making her debut on the show’s first season in 2016 alongside Bryant, Karen Huger and Ashley Darby.

"I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show,” said Dixon of her departure. “I just really appreciate the time and the opportunity that I had on the show."

Bravo had no comment on Dixon's exit from the series when contacted by USA TODAY.

Despite her alleged firing from the show, Dixon took a moment to express gratitude to Bravo for featuring her on the show and thanked “RHOP” fans for their longtime support.

"I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, shown love to me,” Dixon said. “Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you just have positive energy and positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope that I inspired you the viewers – the fans – to live your life authentically, (to) not feel pressure to change for anyone or for society or to impress people and just to be yourself."

Dixon became emotional when it came time to thank Bryant and reflect on their friendship.

"I really want to say I love you," a teary-eyed Dixon told Bryant. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

Dixon isn’t the only “RHOP” cast member leaving the series.

After a six-season run, Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her hiatus from the Bravo show in a March interview with People magazine.

"I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Dillard Bassett told the magazine at the time. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from 'RHOP.'"

The "Drive Back" singer added that this isn't the last time viewers should expect to see her on the reality series. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later,'" she said.

