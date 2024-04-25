Reba McEntire Says She 'Can't Wait' to Host the 2024 ACM Awards: 'I Am Tickled to Pieces'

This year marks the country icon's 17th time hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Reba McEntire in Las Vegas in February 2024

It wouldn't be the ACM Awards without Reba McEntire!

On April 25, the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced the 69-year-old "Fancy" singer will host the 2024 ACM Awards — marking her 17th time hosting the annual awards show.

McEntire will also deliver a performance of new music during the ceremony, which will air live on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Kempin/Getty Reba McEntire performs in Nashville in June 2023

Related: Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen Lead 2024 ACM Awards Nominations

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time! What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video," said McEntire in a statement. "I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"

The Reba star has previously won 16 ACM Awards of her own and holds the record for most nominations in the female artist of the year category.

Oh hey @ACMawards, have you missed me? I can’t wait to host this year's Academy of Country Music Awards - LIVE Thursday, May 16 at 8e | 5p on @PrimeVideo 🤠 I’ll also be performing brand new music during the show! 🎶 #RebaACM #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/aIc4ivFYLq — Reba McEntire (@reba) April 25, 2024

This year's nominations were led by Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Megan Moroney, with the coveted entertainer of the year category featuring Wallen, Combs, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jelly's nomination for the night's biggest award makes him the first artist to go from having never been nominated at the ACMs to landing a spot in the entertainer of the year category since Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993.

John Shearer/Getty Jelly Roll at the CMT Awards in Austin on April 7, 2024

Related: Jelly Roll Reacts to Earning First ACMs Nominations — Including Entertainer of the Year: 'Insanity' (Exclusive)

"I spent my whole life just thinking that what I was doing would never be heard or seen," the "Need a Favor" singer told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I almost gave up on any dream of this thing ever being like it is now, and man, is it just incredible to be in the middle of it. I'm grateful."

A limited number of tickets to attend the 2024 ACMs are available for purchase on SeatGeek, while fans can now stream the awards show's official playlist on Amazon Music.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.