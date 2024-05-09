Red Dress Day celebrated in Strathmore

The Town of Strathmore celebrated Red Dress Day, May 5, raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, hosted at the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre.

Organized by Strathmore Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), the event featured speeches from elders, Metis artist and poet Jason Gordon, and a jingle dress dance.

“It’s the National Inquiry for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It’s to honour and remember all of those who are missing and murdered,” said Astokomii Smith, the Town of Strathmore Indigenous liaison. “I think it is really important. We have a lot of celebration type events, but this is really bringing awareness to the not-so-great things that happen to our people as well.”

Similar annual events have taken place in Strathmore over the last approximately three years. Since their inception, Smith said the events have been able to attract a growing number of guest speakers and attendees.

More typically, as opposed to the Motor Products Sports Centre, the celebration of Red Dress Day would take place in Kinsmen Park, though was unable to do so this year due to another booking occupying the space.

“It is to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls because there are still a large amount of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and in our own community in Strathmore, we currently have a missing woman. We want to bring awareness to that. This is still happening in the past and current day,” added Tiffany Carlson, special projects coordinator with the Town of Strathmore. “If you want to be an ally … build capacity and learn more about the issues that Indigenous women and girls face. If you see racism or things going on, (take action) to stop it. Everybody has the power to make a difference, and we do need allies.”

Smith added more actions allies can take would be to educate themselves on numbers and statistics regarding missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, as well as to listen to people’s stories.

“There are so many people out there who have someone who they are missing. Most Indigenous people, they are very close to someone who has gone missing or who was murdered. We all have a story to tell,” she said.

Additionally, as the red dress is a very feminine symbol, donning a moose hide pin is a symbol for men to show their support and awareness for the cause.

Smith explained the pin is worn by men who wish to raise awareness about violence against women and to show that they are allies.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times