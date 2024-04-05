Reese Witherspoon’s company to produce Legally Blonde spin-off TV series

Legally Blonde will return to screens as a spin-off TV series “inspired by the film”, it has been announced.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred as pink-obsessed sorority girl Elle Woods in the original 2001 film, is revisiting the story as her production company Hello Sunshine confirmed it was behind the TV remake.

While the plot remains under wraps, it is being written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created TV series Gossip Girl starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick.

The duo also created teen drama The OC, starring Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Olivia Wilde.

“We’re bringing #LegallyBlonde back to your screens in a spin-off TV series inspired by the film,” production company Hello Sunshine posted on Instagram.

“Currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios, the project has tapped Gossip Girl and The OC vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to write.

“Stay tuned for more details as we have them.”

Legally Blonde, starring Witherspoon, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair, became a pop culture classic after its 2001 release.

In the film, sorority girl Elle (Witherspoon) attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Davis) by studying at Harvard Law School, in the process overcoming stereotypes and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

The majority of the cast returned for the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, where postgraduate Elle travels to Washington DC with the intention of persuading politicians to ban animal testing.

The second film ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

In 2020, Witherspoon confirmed a third Legally Blonde film was in the works, with The Office star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor set to co-write the script, after she initially announced the sequel in 2018 – but a release date was never confirmed.