Reese Witherspoon making F1 show with Netflix

Reese Witherspoon has announced that she is making a Formula 1 show with Netflix.

The actor has a production company called Hello Sunshine, and that company is teaming up with the streaming giant for a new documentary series called F1 Academy. The series, which will delve into the world of the female-only racing series, is currently in production with an aim to release in 2025.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Witherspoon said: "We started Hello Sunshine to change the narrative for women, and [managing director] Susie Wolff and F1 Academy are doing just that by creating new opportunities in the thrilling world of motorsport.

"As these dynamic and fearless drivers break barriers behind the wheel, we are excited to partner with Netflix to tell the stories of these powerhouse leaders. What we know is that when we put women at the center, people show up to watch."

Susie Wolff, the aforementioned managing director and former professional racing driver, added: "We want to be the rocket fuel that drives female participation in our sport, both on and off the track.

"To have the F1 Academy docuseries launch globally with Netflix is not just a huge step forward in visibility for our mission, but also a resounding statement about the momentum and demand for women's sport.

"We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women, and Netflix will open up F1 Academy to a global audience of existing and future fans."

Meanwhile, Witherspoon recently teased that a third season of Big Little Lies is officially happening, while Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios are developing a TV show spin-off based on the Legally Blonde movies.

A third Legally Blonde movie is also being worked on, with Witherspoon calling for Jennifer Coolidge to return.

