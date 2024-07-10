Regal Cinemas offer $1 tickets to select kids' movies this summer: See more movie deals

School is out, the weather is dicey and families are scrambling to find activities to fill the long summer days − while not breaking the bank.

Luckily movie theaters across the country are running summer specials for family movie days where kids and their caregivers can see some of their favorite children's flicks, including "Despicable Me 3" and "Trolls Band Together," for under $5 a ticket.

Cinemark, Regal and AMC have all announced programs, running through mid-August. Here are the details on ticket prices and each theater's lineup of movies.

Regal Summer Movie Express

What is it? Regal's Summer Movie Express offers discounted tickets to select kids' films throughout the summer.

When is it? The program runs through Aug. 7 for 11 a.m. showtimes on select movies each Tuesday and Wednesday at participating theaters.

Price: $1 per ticket plus tax.

The lineup: Here is the schedule through the rest of the summer.

July 9 - 10: "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie"

July 16 - 17: "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Sonic the Hedgehog"

July 23 - 24: "Trolls Band Together" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

July 30 - 31: "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and "Kung Fu Panda 3"

Aug. 6 - 7: "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Sing 2"

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse

What is it? Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse offers 10 weeks of discounted movies throughout the summer.

When is it? The program runs through Aug. 15 at participating theaters for select movies on select days. See your local theater for specific details.

Price: $1.75 per ticket plus tax.

The lineup: Here is the schedule through the rest of the summer.

July 8 - July 11: "The Lego Movie"

July 15 - 18: "Trolls Band Together"

July 22 - 25: "How to Train Your Dragon"

July 29 - Aug. 1: "Migration"

Aug. 5 - 8: "Hotel Transylvania"

Aug. 12 - 15: "Paddington 2"

AMC Summer Movie Camp

What is it? AMC Theatres' Summer Movie Camp offers discounted ticket prices on select kids' movies throughout the summer.

When is it? The program runs through Aug. 14 at participating theaters for select movies on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Price: $3 per ticket plus tax.

The lineup: Here is the schedule through the rest of the summer.

July 8 - 10: "Sing"

July 15 - 17: "Sing 2"

July 22 - 24: "The Secret Life of Pets"

July 29 - July 31: "Migration"

Aug. 5 - Aug. 7: "Despicable Me 2"

Aug. 12 - Aug. 14: "Despicable Me 3"

