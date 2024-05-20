Regina firefighters rescue individual stuck inside garbage truck

CBC
·1 min read
Regina Fire's technical response team rescued an individual stuck in a garbage truck on Monday morning. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC - image credit)
Regina Fire's technical response team rescued an individual stuck in a garbage truck on Monday morning. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC - image credit)

Regina's fire department received an unusual call for help on Monday morning.

Regina deputy fire chief Dustin McCullough said its technical response team was sent to the corner of Osler Street and 5th avenue just before 4:30 a.m. to pull an individual out of a garbage truck.

The team used a ladder truck and a system of pulley and ropes to safely remove the individual from the garbage truck, according to a Regina Fire social media post on X.  The extraction took around half an hour.

McCullough said the technical response team was prepared to pull and rescue the stuck individual.

"We're an all hazards response agency that does train for these types of situations, maybe not specifically someone from a garbage truck, but removing a patient that is trapped below grade or in compromising situations," McCullough said.

"We do have a team that is well-trained and prepared for this."

McCullough said the individual was brought to the hospital by paramedics but did not have an update on their condition.

He added he wasn't aware of any other time where Regina firefighters had to pull someone out of a garbage truck.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Americans leave a huge chunk of change at airport security checkpoints − here’s what it means for the debate over getting rid of pennies

    Air travelers left nearly $1 million behind at TSA checkpoints in 2023.

  • Prime vs. Choice Beef: A Rancher Explains the Difference

    Is it worth paying up for one vs. the other? Here's what an expert says.

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • US judge blocks Biden-backed rule expanding gun background checks

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the Biden administration from fully implementing a new rule that would require gun dealers to obtain licenses and conduct background checks when selling firearms at gun shows and online. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo temporarily restrained the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule from being enforced in Republican-led Texas or against members of several gun rights groups. "I am relieved that we were able to secure a restraining order that will prevent this illegal rule from taking effect,” Texas Attorney General Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

  • Fetterman responds to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism: ‘That’s absurd’

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) responded Sunday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) criticism of his comments mocking the Jerry Springer-like chaos during a House hearing last week, where the progressive House member ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Fetterman in a social media post said he wanted to apologize to the “Jerry Springer Show” over the…

  • Schumer announces Senate to vote this week on previously blocked bipartisan border bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, attempting to put political pressure on Republicans, announced Sunday that the chamber will vote this week on a long-negotiated bipartisan border bill that Republicans blocked earlier this year.

  • Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie

    BARRIE, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who passed out while officers were taking her to jail. The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Barrie Police Service arrested the woman on Thursday night because she was wanted on outstanding warrants. The agency says the officers took the woman to a police station, where she was kept in a cell. The following day, the SIU says special constables with the Ontario Provincial Police were taking the woman f

  • Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Samuel Alito For 'Sympathizing' With Jan. 6 Rioters

    The Democratic House minority leader said the Supreme Court justice should apologize for displaying a symbol associated with the "Stop The Steal" movement at his home.

  • ‘That’s absurd’: Fetterman fires back at AOC over House clash

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responds to fellow Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) calling him out on social media after he criticized the chaos in the house when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) traded barbs during a Congressional hearing.

  • Putin appoints another economist as deputy Russian defence minister

    President Vladimir Putin on Monday appointed former deputy economy minister Oleg Savelyev as a deputy defence minister, according to a published decree, in a further sign of his intention to improve the efficiency of Russia's war economy. Putin sprang a surprise last week by removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu and replacing him with Andrei Belousov, an economist and former deputy prime minister. The move was widely seen as aimed at getting more value from defence spending and cleaning up the defence ministry, which has been hit by a major bribery scandal.

  • After the only hospital in town closed, a North Carolina city directs its ire at politicians

    WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — Weeds have punctured through the vacant parking lot of Martin General Hospital’s emergency room. A makeshift blue tarp covering the hospital’s sign is worn down from flapping in the wind. The hospital doors are locked, many in this county of 22,000 fear permanently. Some residents worry the hospital’s sudden closure last August could cost them their life. “I know we all have to die, but it seems like since the hospital closed, there’s a lot more people dying,” Linda Gibs

  • The Senate filibuster is a hurdle to any national abortion bill. Democrats are campaigning on it

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sen. Tammy Baldwin, facing a tough reelection fight in one of the races that will determine control of Congress, has made protecting reproductive rights a cornerstone of her campaign, and she's willing to back that up by pledging to change the Senate filibuster rules if Democrats retain control of the chamber. The Wisconsin Democrat said taking that step is necessary to ensure that women in every state -– not the government -– can decide for themselves whether to have an abortion.

  • How the world is grappling with AI: acts, pacts and declarations

    This week is set to be an important one for AI with an international summit held in Korea and a sign-off on the AI Act in Brussels.

  • Federal byelection announced for June 24 in Toronto St. Paul's riding

    TORONTO — The Prime Minister's Office has announced a federal byelection will be held in the Ontario riding of Toronto—St. Paul's on June 24 to fill the seat left vacant by longtime Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett. Bennett announced in December that she was retiring as an MP after 26 years in the House of Commons, including more than 10 years in cabinet. She has since been named Canada's ambassador to Denmark. Toronto-St. Paul's used to be considered a bellwether riding, often voting fo

  • Top Democrat calls for Biden to replace FDIC chairman to fix agency's 'toxic culture'

    NEW YORK (AP) — The most powerful Democrat in Congress on banking and financial issues called for President Joe Biden to replace the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday, saying the agency is broken and there must be “fundamental changes at the FDIC.” This follows a damning report about the agency’s toxic workplace culture was released earlier this month and the inability of FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg to convince Congress in testimony last week that he is able to turn the a

  • Supreme Court Refuses to Consider Maryland Assault Weapon Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away a challenge to a Maryland law that bans semiautomatic assault-style rifles and large-capacity magazines.Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeJamie Dimon Says Succession at JPMorgan Is ‘Well on the Way’Hims Debuts $199 Weight-Loss Shots at 85% Discount to WegovyOne of the Last Big Bears on Wall Street Turns Bullish on US StocksThe justices,

  • Marijuana rescheduling moves businesses into ‘uncharted territory’

    Marijuana business owners hoping to benefit from the Biden administration’s move to reschedule the drug may be in for disappointment, according to experts. The administration announced plans Thursday to move forward with a rule that would reschedule marijuana to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Under U.S. tax code, no…

  • Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Maryland ban on rifles known as assault weapons

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined, for now, to hear a challenge to a Maryland law banning certain semi-automatic firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. It would have been unusual for the justices to take up a case at this point, since a lower court is still weighing it. The Supreme Court is also considering an appeal over a similar law in Illinois.

  • PM: Infected blood victims were failed in devastating ways

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes the publication of the Blood Inquiry report as a 'day of shame' for the British state, adding the victims were failed in the 'most harrowing and devastating' ways.