Regina firefighters rescue individual stuck inside garbage truck

Regina's fire department received an unusual call for help on Monday morning.

Regina deputy fire chief Dustin McCullough said its technical response team was sent to the corner of Osler Street and 5th avenue just before 4:30 a.m. to pull an individual out of a garbage truck.

The team used a ladder truck and a system of pulley and ropes to safely remove the individual from the garbage truck, according to a Regina Fire social media post on X. The extraction took around half an hour.

McCullough said the technical response team was prepared to pull and rescue the stuck individual.

"We're an all hazards response agency that does train for these types of situations, maybe not specifically someone from a garbage truck, but removing a patient that is trapped below grade or in compromising situations," McCullough said.

"We do have a team that is well-trained and prepared for this."

McCullough said the individual was brought to the hospital by paramedics but did not have an update on their condition.

He added he wasn't aware of any other time where Regina firefighters had to pull someone out of a garbage truck.