Remains of Missing Texas Woman in Her 60s Found Inside Alligator’s Jaws, Officials Say

Police said the gator and the woman’s remains were found in the Horsepen Bayou in the Greater Houston area

Getty Alligators attacks are rare in Texas

The body of a missing Texas woman has been found in the mouth of an alligator, according to officials.

The Houston Police Department said the remains of a woman, "believed to be in her 60s," were found around 8:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 28 “in the jaws of an alligator in the Horsepen Bayou," according to a news release from city officials.

Officers located the remains “while searching the area” for a woman who had been reported missing, they added.

Per the release, a police sergeant shot and killed the alligator “to prevent it from doing more damage to the remains,” which were recovered by the department’s dive team.

According to city officials, an investigation into the woman’s death and her identity is ongoing.

Those familiar with the area where the woman’s remains were found said alligators are known to live in the area, ABC affiliate KTRK-TV reported.

“I know which banks to stay away from and where they like to lay in the sun,” Angela Derous told the station. “That's the first time I've heard of that happening down here. It's a little scary.”

Alligators are typically found in swamps, rivers, bayous and marshes in southern states, “including the eastern third of Texas,” according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. They usually breed and nest in Texas between March 1 and May 30.

Attacks involving alligators are rare in Texas. The animals tend to avoid contact with humans, but have been involved in “an increased number of encounters” with people as their population rises, TPW said.



