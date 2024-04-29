Remember Gottschalks? Sears? See how Vintage Faire Mall has changed over last 20 years

Uniquely is a Modesto Bee series that covers the moments, landmarks and personalities that define what makes living in the Central Valley so special.

Remember Sears? Does the Disney Store ring a bell? How about Payless ShoeSource?

Do you remember when Gottschalks was succeeded by Forever 21, and has now transformed into Furniture City?

Though readers of The Modesto Bee voted Gottschalks as the most-missed store back in January, Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto has welcomed new stores and bid farewell to several other major retailers over the past two decades.

“Since 1977, Vintage Faire Mall has stood as a cornerstone of our community, offering a diverse array of retailers that have become beloved fixtures such as Macy’s and JCPenney,” Amy Thompson, marketing manager for the mall, wrote in a statement to The Bee on Friday morning.

Whether you’re a seasoned Modestan or a new arrival, take a stroll down memory lane of the various stores that Vintage Faire Mall has homed and the changes it has seen over the last 20 years.

Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

How has Vintage Faire Mall changed over 20 years?

Over the past 20 years, Vintage Faire Mall has lost major retailers, including Gap, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch and GameStop. Other stores that rounded out the mall’s offerings but also closed during the two decades are Motherhood Maternity, KB Toys, F.Y.E. (formerly Wherehouse Records) and Borders Express bookstore.

While some closures have been caused by bankruptcies, others ran into problems amid the pandemic and some decided to shift to online sales.

During the pandemic, Vintage Faire Mall also said goodbye to International Imports, one of its original tenants since 1977. It sold a hodgepodge of gifts, collectibles, T-shirts, novelty items and more.

International Imports’ local owners said competition from online sellers hurt their business, and they shut their doors in March 2020.

Sears, Weinstock’s and Gottschalks also were original Vintage Faire tenants, and all have ceased operations.

H&M, a European fast-fashion brand, was the last big-name retailer to leave. After being in the mall since 2009, it was replaced by a new European company, JD Sports, in 2022.

In more recent years, the mall has added lesser-known name brands, such as Q-Luv, a clothing store brand; City Starz, a buy-and-sell shoe store; and Mystical Lucero, a crystal shop.

Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

“We are proud that amidst the big names, Vintage Faire Mall also remains a nurturing ground for local entrepreneurs, providing opportunities for budding businesses to flourish both within our storefronts and kiosks,” Thompson wrote.

Some of the big-name retailers that still exist within Vintage Faire Mall include:

Aeropostale

Bath and Body Works

Cotton On

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Express

Famous Footwear

G by Guess

Hollister

JCPenney

Macy’s

PacSun

Tilly’s

Vans

Windsor

Zumiez

“More recently, in 2022, the arrival of Dave & Buster’s injected even more excitement into the mall experience, followed by the expansion and relocation of Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2020 into the former Sears space,” Thompson said.

As Vintage Faire Mall continues expanding and welcoming new businesses, she said it is “further enriching the diverse offerings for shoppers and entertainment seekers alike.”

Remember when Vintage Faire Mall added its outdoor shopping area?

Twenty years ago, Vintage Faire Mall did not have its outdoor shopping center, The Village.

The Village first opened in November 2008 with Coach, Coldwater Creek, Bebe, Sephora, BJ’s and Apple.

The Village in the Vintage Faire Mall will open tonight. November 14, 2008. Modesto Bee

Out of the six business that debuted with the opening, Sephora, BJ’s and Apple are the only ones remaining.

Since its opening, The Village has seen the arrival and departure of Charming Charlie, Furniture & More, Buckhorn Grill, Stonefire Pizza by MidiCi and Fire Bar and Grill.

Besides its three original stores, the area currently includes Chipotle Mexican Grill, Men’s Wearhouse, Chico’s, Lexii, Apricot Valley Urgent Care and Aesthetics and DeVons Jewelers.

Shoppers could be out in force at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall this weekend, ahead of a state sales tax increase Wednesday. (Bart Ah You / The Modesto Bee)

Two outdoor spaces are currently vacant, according to the mall’s website.

“Vintage Faire Mall is continually seeking out retailers, restaurants and other mixed-use establishments that best serve the needs and preferences of our valued customers,” Thompson said.

Which businesses have been there for the past 20 years?

Build-A-Bear Workshop has remained a tenant at Vintage Faire Mall since June 2004.

Macy’s and JCPenney have remained occupants of the shopping center since it first opened in 1977.

Several business have remained operating within Vintage Faire Mall since before the 2000s, including:

Footlocker

Stride Rite

Victoria’s Secret

DeVon’s Jewelers

Men’s Wearhouse

Sunglass Hut

See’s Candies

Hot Dog on a Stick

Orange Julius (which is now combined with Dairy Queen)

Modesto Bee archives from 1989 Screenshot

