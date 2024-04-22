Deputy’s killing adds to law enforcement toll in Ada, Canyon counties. Here’s a look

When Tobin Bolter, 27, died Sunday after being shot during a traffic stop the night before, he became the first member of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to be killed while on the job.

Records show Bolter was not the first law enforcement officer in Ada and Canyon counties to die after being targeted in the line of duty. Idaho Statesman archives show at least three local police department members who lost their lives, and those three also were victims of gunshots.

Each year, the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, a Meridian organization dedicated to remembering officers who died while serving, honors fallen Idaho law enforcement members during National Police Week, which takes place the week of May 15.

The organization will hold a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. on May 17 and a ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 18 at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, located at 700 S. Stratford Drive in Meridian.

Pallbearers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hug in front of Boise police officer Mark Stall’s casket.

Mark Stall

Stall, 29, died after being shot by brothers Craig and Doug Brodrick during a traffic stop on Sept. 20, 1997, at the intersection of Idaho and 15th streets.

Boise police officers stopped a car for a traffic violation, but the brothers “refused to comply with officers’ orders,” the Boise Police Department website states.

Stall responded to the scene as backup. When the Brodricks got out of their vehicle, they began firing at the officers, the Idaho Statesman reported at the time. Stall was hit on “the right side of his body, just above his vest,” the department website said.

Current Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar, who was an officer at the time, was also shot and injured during the incident.

Mark Stall served three years with the Boise Police Department before his death.

North Mark Stall Place, a West Boise street, was named in his honor, and a Boise Police Station locker bears his name to remind officers of his sacrifice. The Boise Police Department is now headquartered at 333 N. Mark Stall Place.

The 512 Fund, named in honor of Stall’s badge number, provides financial assistance to injured police officers to help pay for medical transportation.

Boise Police Department Deputy Chief Jim Kerns presents Mark Stall’s mother, Nancy Stall, a street sign bearing Stall’s name .

Keith Judd

Caldwell Police Chief Keith Judd, 45, died as a result of a gunshot wound, although he lived in a paralyzed state for nearly four years after he was shot in the neck by a teenage sniper.

Bobby Miller, 13, shot Judd and Ada County Deputy Mel States from the upstairs window of his family’s Canyon County farmhouse on Aug. 26, 1961, according to Statesman archives.

Judd was paralyzed from the neck down and States from the waist down. Judd died from complications related to the shooting almost four years after the shooting on March 3, 1965, according to Statesman archives.

Law enforcement ran a tank through the farmhouse in a “bid to flush the gunman from his hiding place,” the Idaho Statesman reported. Miller was shot and seriously injured during police attempts to bring him in. He received just two years of prison time.

Keith Judd worked in law enforcement for 10 years.

Hugh Nichols

Hugh Nichols, a 46-year-old patrolman with the Nampa Police Department, was shot and killed at a car dealership.

A milkman found Nichols’ body with a gunshot wound to his head on Oct. 5, 1931, at about 6 a.m. at the Ford Garage in Nampa, according to nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page.

The nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen officers said police believe Nichols discovered a back door open and began looking through the front windows with his flashlight and gun drawn.

Nichols was killed long before the age of security cameras. Police think a burglar shot Nichols with a .32-caliber handgun while he was looking through a window at about 3 a.m., according to the nonprofit. The killer was never found.

Hugh Nichols died in 1931.

Nichols had a wife and four children, and enjoyed farming on Lone Star Road and participating in the Nampa Lions Club in his spare time, according to the Nampa Police Department website.

Before working with the Nampa department, Nichols was a Canyon County sheriff’s deputy and a detective for the Union Pacific Railroad.

The Nampa Police Department renamed its public safety building in Nichols’ honor.