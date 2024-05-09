Repair Shop filming begins while host Jay Blades continues to take break

Filming on the new series of The Repair Shop has begun without host Jay Blades while he continues to take a break.

The TV star, 54, announced last month that he would be taking a social media hiatus following the death of his uncle.

In a video shared on Instagram, he said: “I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. Really, super nice guy, shouldn’t have happened to him, but it really affected me.”

“I feel a little bit messed up. So what I’m intending on doing is this. I’m coming off social media for a bit, and I’ll be back in a bit. Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out.”

Blades said he was taking time off to “take stock and just relax”, but confirmed he would be “back soon”.

“Please, take care of each other, take care of yourself, and I’ll see you guys soon,” he added.

Filming on the new series of the show has started at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, West Sussex.

Tonight in #TheRepairShop, the experts rejuvenate a 1950s hot towel machine for a family of Cypriot barbers, and a ceramic poppy created for the WW1 centenary art installation at the Tower of London. 8pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/T6UdRwsKdU — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) January 10, 2024

Blades found fame on the restoration programme, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts, and has starred on the show since its launch in 2017.

Last week Blades’ wife Lisa Zbozen announced the end of their short-lived marriage.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

A spokesperson for Blades confirmed he is continuing to take some time off.