Repairs of KC Scout outage may take months after cyberattack: Transportation officials

Andrea Klick

The Kansas City Scout outage could stretch on for months after a cyberattack last Thursday prompted officials to shut down the traffic information system for the metro area.

All real-time traffic cameras and information boards are down because of the outage, according to the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation.

Anyone searching for critical traffic information across the metro area can use modot.org in Missouri or KanDrive.gov in Kansas.

Transportation officials said it’s too early to estimate exactly when repairs will be finished.

