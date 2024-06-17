Repairs to start on city's flood-damaged bus route

The damage was caused after heavy rain and subsequent flooding across part of Bradford city centre [BBC]

Work is due to start on repairing part of Bradford's new public transport loop which has been closed for more than a month after flooding.

Vicar Lane was at the centre of the disruption on 6 May, with parts of the newly-laid route closed to buses because of water damage.

Bradford Council said the damaged sections would be dug up so the area underneath could be checked before resurfacing.

The repairs were expected to take 10 working days to complete, depending on what was found when the surface was removed, the authority said.

Passengers are being warned there may be slight delays on some services while the work is carried out [BBC]

Although bus services would continue on current routes during the work, passengers were warned there could be some slight delays.

The council said once completed, the damaged section would be re-opened to bus services in both directions.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story