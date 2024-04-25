Replace the Miami Seaquarium with a real aquarium to make us proud | Opinion

A real Miami aquarium

If there is any city in the United States that should certainly have a top-tier aquarium, it is Miami; not a SeaWorld performing-animal type of attraction, but a bona fide aquarium. Atlanta has an outstanding one, as does New Orleans and even surprisingly, Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The best one, however, should belong in Miami and could showcase sea life in the tropics, corals and the work being done to restore healthy reefs. The adjacent University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science would be a perfect partner. A true aquarium built on the Seaquarium site would not take a larger footprint — it may possibly take a smaller one.

I sincerely hope the city and county will seriously consider such a project, which would be a well-suited use of the property, a major enhancement to Miami and a significant contribution toward educating the public about the health of our oceans.

Susan Kahn,

Coral Gables

Raise funds, not stink

If those protesting the situation in Gaza would raise money to send food and medical supplies to Palestinians, it would certainly help those for whom they are protesting. This is preferable to creating havoc and ugliness.

Adela Sygman,

Palmetto Bay

Delightful poet

Last week, I had the pleasure of attending “An Evening with Richard Blanco” at North Miami Public Library. The crowd was mesmerized by his writings and his oration. Having a South Florida childhood, his prose is very relatable, writing of family, home, travels and country.

He teaches at Florida International University and has performed at a presidential inauguration. I encourage everyone to check out this local treasure. My thanks to the North Miami Public Library.

Mike Davis,

Southwest Ranches

Campus unrest

The college campus is not the place for protests of any kind. Just like K-12 schools, once a student enters the grounds, their perceived legal rights end in favor of receiving an education and the safety of all others. Additionally, an adolescent’s brain does not fully develop until age 25, not at their legal adult age of 18.

Young people seem to take on a cause célèbre, not only to rile older adults but also to somehow bind themselves closer to those in their own age group.

How can anyone with some semblance of intelligence stand in support of a terrorist group which has coerced the Gaza population by intimidation and violence and committed heinous acts against the civilian population of Israel?

Marshall Sober,

Aventura

Blessed child

I always enjoy Bea Hines’ columns and stories in the Miami Herald Neighbors. Her April 21 column, “Celebrating my sixth great-grandchild — a new baby is such a beautiful blessing,” about the glorious and continuing growth of her family and how much love and support is shown for her sixth great-grandchild, was so heartfelt.

I do not doubt that Shamar will grow up to be a man of integrity and honor and speak the truth.

Barbara Sangetti,

Miami

A merry dance

What a brilliant event I attended April 21 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The ever-superb Miami City Ballet surpassed themselves in a newly choreographed “Swan Lake.”

The corps filled the stage with festive energy, beautiful costumes and sets. The two principal dancers showed their tender feelings. The villain was realistically scary, fluttering enormous black feathers. My only wish was that everyone in Miami could have been there. Kudos to Miami City Ballet.

Barbara Phillips,

Coral Gables

Treeless county

Re: the April 22 Miami Herald story, “Miami-Dade County’s urban tree project unable to shade residents from record heat.” The Herald did an amazing job on this topic. Thank you so much for bringing attention to the community.

As an urban planner, I have dealt with developers who do the bare minimum regarding landscaping requirements and residents who choose to pave their entire yards with concrete. It is extremely difficult for people to understand the consequences behind their actions.

I applaud the Herald and staff for putting together a very appealing article.

Malcolm Moyse,

Miami Gardens

Talking points

Former Florida governor and U. S. Sen. Bob Graham, who died on April 16, was a policy debater while attending Miami Senior High School. He also debated for the University of Florida and promoted and supported Florida high school forensics (debate, speech and oral interpretation). His interest in this helped create The Governors Summer Program, which was held at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

This program consisted of a free two-week teaching and coaching policy debate, a Lincoln-Douglas debate, extemporaneous speaking, original oratory and dramatic and humorous interpretation. Classes were taught by nationally known teachers and coaches. U. S. Supreme Court Associate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson once presented her original oration. It would win the novice division at the state competition.

Annually, for a weekend, student debaters would compete at the state capitol to represent Florida at a tournament where all state champions completed.

Students and teachers have Graham to thank for promoting debate, speech and oral interpretation in Florida. Hopefully, these students are devoting their lives to “The betterment of the world around them.”

Merle D. Ulery,

Miami

Defending rights

I am 90 years old and will not be affected by the vote on Amendment 4 to Florida’s Constitution. However, I do have two granddaughters of child-bearing age and I care deeply about their futures.

It was gratifying to read Fabiola Santiago’s April 24 column, “Don’t pay attention to GOP fear-mongering on abortion,” which so eloquently made the case for preserving the bond between women and their physicians and keeping politicians out of medical decisions. Thank you, Fabiola!

Daniel Klein,

Hollywood

Florida’s stooges

No matter what they say in public, it’s obvious why U. S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio voted against providing aid to Ukraine and against funding of any border security package. They will continue to fully support former President Donald Trump in hopes of being chosen as his running mate.

Like Trump, they seemingly have no moral compass and are guided primarily by their lust for personal power no matter the cost to the free world, including America’s own security.

Apparently, they would like nothing more than to see Ukraine succumb to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and allow our Southern Border crisis to worsen, just so they can blame President Biden and help secure another White House term for America’s own “Putin want-to-be.”

John Adams,

Palmetto Bay

Saving habitat

Re: April 16 Miami Herald article, “Miami Wilds sues, accusing Miami-Dade mayor of caving to please conservation voters.” The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is rightfully concerned. The site is critical habitat for the endangered Florida bonneted bat and the endangered Miami tiger beetle.

If approved, the theme park would exist adjacent to a pine rockland preserve on Zoo Miami property. Less than 2% of globally-imperiled pine rockland habitat still exists in South Florida. The preserve protects four endemic South Florida plant species on the federal and state endangered species lists.

These and other pine rockland plants require fire to help maintain their existence. Overgrown hardwood trees and shrubs would shade out sun-loving wildflowers, including endangered and threatened species. If lightning strikes don’t burn them naturally within several years, resource managers conduct prescribed burns. Miami Wilds would likely impede the burns due to the smoke.

Perhaps Miami Wilds should consider relocating to Miami, Ohio. It wouldn’t have to change its name.

Roger Hammer,

Homestead