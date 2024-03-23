Report of dogs taken to animal hospital after possible hazardous substance found in park: police

Toronto police say two dogs were taken to an animal hospital after consuming a possible hazardous substance mixed into a peanut butter jar Friday at an East York park. (Toronto Police Service handout - image credit)

Toronto police are warning dog owners to stay vigilant after a potentially hazardous substance was found within a peanut butter jar at a park in East York.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious incident at around 7 p.m. on Friday at Taylor Creek Park.

Police say a man was walking his two dogs when they located a peanut butter jar with an "unknown substance" mixed into it. Both dogs were taken to an animal hospital where they were treated and released after ingesting the substance, according to a news release Saturday.

Investigators are warning the public to be aware of the unknown substance, which may be harmful or fatal if ingested, especially to animals and children, the release said. No other information has been released at this time.

"Police are seeking the public's help in identifying any person or persons responsible for the dispersal of this unknown substance," it said.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact police.