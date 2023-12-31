New Year’s Resolutions – useful motivators or hot air fuelled by the exuberance of Hogmanay?

x

There is plenty about modern life to cause celebration and aggravation in equal measure...but it is never safe to make an assumption about how the different generations feel about anything, from vegans to scented candles.

This week Christopher Howse and Guy Kelly ponder the advantages of New Year’s resolutions.

That cheery radio voice Michael Mosley keeps telling me to do ‘just one thing’.

The trouble is that it’s a different thing each week: taking a cold shower, putting tomato sauce on my pasta, drinking red wine, eating chocolate, standing on one leg. Some of these suggestions would be disastrous. One square of chocolate is too many, a thousand are not enough.

I’m partial to tomato sauce on pasta occasionally. My old friend Jennifer Paterson made herself some for lunch on most days, perhaps with torn basil, and certainly with a ‘pusher’ of bread in one hand to help corral the conchiglie and mop up the tomato and olive oil. Plenty of carbohydrates there; remember she was one of the Two Fat Ladies.

But that didn’t kill her. I rather think the packet of Woodbines a day might have had something to do with it. I’m not sure about the witch-hazel cocktails that her friend Olga Deterding experimented with.

For me, to focus on just one thing hypnotises me into thinking of it all the time. That is the trouble with foodie New Year resolutions. The great aim should be to integrate food seamlessly into life, not weigh out the calories like Captain Bligh in the long boat balancing the daily ration of bread against a musket ball.

Concentrating on one thing to eat is like trying to be well dressed by picking one item of clothing. That was the mistake that poor old John Bercow made as Speaker.

He thought that if he wore a striking tie, everyone would love him and say: ‘Here comes that John Bercow. What a tie! What a guy!’ They didn’t.

The only fast that works is a ritual fast. On Good Friday, a fast day, the body keeps on sending messages: I feel hungry. Thanks, you reply, that’s reminded me it’s Good Friday.

For ordinary days a diet should be the range of things you eat, like the books you consume.

You don’t forswear biographies for the New Year. And as I get older I’m as glad to eat regularly as I am to be able to stand up – even on two legs.

Ah, so glad you asked. Please feel free to check in throughout the year, if only to chivvy me along.

1. Find out what kefir is, then aggressively make it My Thing.

I can’t help but feel it’ll be over for everyone else once I enter my kefir era. Or my ‘kefira’, as I will insist on calling it, even when people start slapping me. I will have the gut of a God, it seems. Gut Kelly, they’ll call me. Gut Ke(fir)lly. There is a snag in that I do not presently know what kefir is – a kind of tent? The guy from 24? – but I’m sure this can be remedied by Monday.

2. Avoid mentioning I’m running a marathon.

I’m not sure how I’d do if I ran 26.2 miles, but what I can say with absolute certainty is that if I do decide to sign up for a marathon, I’ll find it physically impossible not to mention it every single day for six months before. It’s the exercise equivalent of having a degree from Oxbridge, or a family connection to the county of Yorkshire. If the time comes, please sponsor me not for the event but for my vow of silence.

3. Earn enough to get lunch from one of those posey salad bowl places without foregoing gas and electric for the month.

I suppose this one’s on you, The Telegraph.

4. Become strong enough to take the big Le Creuset dish out of the oven one-handed when it’s full of piping hot casserole or the like.

I test my strength once a week or so with this at-home workout, like a very middle-class Geoff Capes, or a man sentenced to life imprisonment in a farmhouse kitchen in Godalming. And I’m getting there: I can now do ‘half-filled with reheated bolognese’ relatively comfortably. Why do I want to achieve this, when it sounds like it’ll result in second-degree burns and/or hot casserole all over the wall? I cannot say. Is it gnawing away at my self-esteem like a rat with a Ryvita? It is.

5. Grow to be 6ft 3ins

Still four inches off, as it (I) stands, frustratingly. Have I reached maximum height, or is there somehow more to go? Let’s see.

