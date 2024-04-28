Retired principal: I know how NC should spend that billion-dollar budget surplus | Opinion

NC budget surplus

The writer is a retired N.C. principal.

Recent news reports indicate a state budget surplus of $1.4 billion, and with the deluge of TV commercials promoting gambling, there is sure to be even more revenue coming into state coffers.

Simultaneously, there is a severe teacher shortage. Teacher pay and per pupil spending in our state are near the bottom nationwide. A good public school education is required in our constitution and is a pillar of democracy. Shame on state leaders.

It is past time for the N.C. General Assembly to target these and other needs that affect our citizens. We owe this to our children and to the new employers who need an educated workforce to fill new jobs.

Scott Padgett, Concord

College protests

As an American who is also Jewish, I am appalled at the mood in our country. What is taking place on some of our prestigious universities has gotten out of control. It started as a sore that was left untreated, and now it has grown into a cancer that is running rampant through the body of America.

Phil Levine, Charlotte

War protests

The protests on university campuses are not antisemitic, they are anti-war. I don’t recall any university presidents being fired or resigning because of the Vietnam War protests. I do recall that in 1970 four students were killed at Kent State University by the National Guard during a war protest. Students today should be allowed to peacefully protest the senseless slaughter of over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Hamas should release the hostages and be brought to justice for its heinous acts, but not at the cost of 34,000 innocent men, women and children as “collateral damage.”

Kirsten Horsley, Charlotte

Biden debt relief

I understand anger at the student loan forgiveness program, but I don’t agree. I paid for my college, my husband had a partial scholarship, and we paid for our two sons’ degrees. But that was before tuition and room and board at even state institutions cost almost $40,000 a semester. Too many families simply cannot afford this. And too often, when students graduate, they don’t make enough to pay off the loans. Many of those who’ll benefit from Biden’s relief programs have been paying these loans for decades because of the interest. Some may have repaid the original loan many times. Many are the teachers, medical personnel and caregivers we all depend on. Let’s give them some relief.

Rosalie Spaniel, Charlotte

RINOS in Congress

Regarding “Senate approves, Biden signs $95B foreign aid package,” (April 25):

House Speaker Mike Johnson relied on Democrats to approve $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Several months ago, Johnson declared he would never allow a vote until his party’s border demands were met. He reneged on his promise and threw ultraconservatives under the bus.

All the Freedom Caucus and others wanted was a stop to illegal immigration at our southern border as part of the war funding package for our allies. When it comes to negotiating legislation, the RINO Republicans always cave and the Democrats win every single time on important votes.

We worked hard to elect Republicans, but if they can’t vote to secure our southern border, is there anything in the world they will fight for?

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte

A seditious act

Every law-abiding American owes it to our republic to pause and consider Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s comments during oral arguments in Trump v. United States of America. Alito expressed concern that allowing a former president to be indicted and prosecuted criminally could open the door to future attempts to manipulate the criminal justice system for political gain.

For the first time in our 235-year history, a sitting president attempted to subvert the will of the people by inciting an angry mob and sending it to the Capitol for the express purpose of preventing the peaceful transfer of power in accord with the will of the voters.

There is no lawful excuse for that behavior. It is easily the most outrageous, seditious act in presidential history.

William Sitton, Charlotte