Returning Hollyoaks star didn't know Damon Kinsella would be written out

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has revealed that she didn't know that her on-screen love interest Damon Kinsella would be written off the show.

Jessamy recently made her return to Hollyoaks as Liberty Savage following maternity leave and while she was away, her on-off love interest Damon left the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Jacob Lee Roberts' exit as Damon, Jessamy said: "I am devastated personally, bring back Damon! We haven't really addressed it on screen but I feel personally. My last scene with Jacob was my last ever scene with which I didn't know when I filmed it! I've come back and he's gone."

When Liberty moved to New Zealand, Damon was involved in relationships with Zara and Cindy after seeing a picture of Liberty with a new man. Damon later moved to New York following a botched bank heist.

"For me, Jacob was there with me from day one. He was the only person I still worked with regularly who was there from the beginning," Jessamy said of his departure.

Asked if there might be a new romance on the cards for Liberty, Jessamy said: "I hope so but I don't know. Liberty has got so many people to meet, she should do speed dating – she could organise it."

Opening up about returning to the show, Jessamy said: "I think Liberty is trying to bring back this normality to a very different world to what she left. She left living on the Love Boat with Damon but she's now living in Harcourt Grove."

On Liberty's future and the possible return of her daughter Faith, Jessamy said Faith won't return to the village just yet following Dilly's attempt on Liberty's life.

"Faith is with her uncle Dennis because Dilly isn't apprehended immediately, Liberty feels iffy about bringing Faith back when someone has tried to kill her mummy so she stays with uncle Dennis for a little bit."

