Review hearing begins for B.C. man who killed his 3 children

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., in a file photo. Allan Schoenborn has been held at the facility since 2010, after he was found not criminally responsible for killing his three children. (CBC - image credit)

A man who killed his three children in Merritt, B.C., in 2008 is scheduled to have his annual hearing in front of the B.C. Review Board on Wednesday.

The hearing will be held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, where Allan Schoenborn has been held since 2010.

The hearing will determine whether Schoenborn must remain in treatment for another 12 months or receive a conditional or full discharge.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PT.

Child killer Allan Schoenborn will continue to be able to ask for authorized escorted access to the community.

Allan Schoenborn's annual hearing will determine whether he must remain in treatment. (CBC)

In 2008, Schoenborn stabbed and smothered his children Kaitlynne, 10, Max, 8, and Cordon, 5, inside the family trailer.

An earlier trial found he was experiencing psychosis at the time of the killings and believed he was saving his children from sexual and physical abuse.

He was found not criminally responsible.

At a 2022 B.C. Review Board hearing, Schoenborn was granted extended leave from the hospital in the form of unescorted overnight visits for a period of up to 28 days.

The board panel said it made its decision to help Schoenborn reintegrate into society.

Allan Schoenborn killed his three children while he was mentally ill, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled.

Allan Schoenborn killed his three children inside the family trailer in Merritt, B.C., in 2008. (CBC)