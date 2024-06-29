How RFK Jr. Is Seizing on Biden’s Debate Nightmare

Mini Racker
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

For weeks, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. railed against the first presidential debate.

CNN, the debate’s host, determined that Kennedy had not qualified for the ballot in enough states to appear on stage. As their party’s presumptive nominees, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will qualify for the ballot later this summer. Kennedy’s campaign filed an FEC complaint against CNN and even threatened legal action against everyone at the company involved in debate planning.

But Kennedy may have won the debate without even showing up.

Biden’s performance was widely panned, even by members of his own party, for his hoarse voice and trains of thought that appeared to go off the tracks. Though Trump claimed victory, he peddled numerous falsehoods including on immigration and abortion.

However, Kennedy is taking advantage of the discontent by focusing most of his fire on just one of them.

“We have 341 million people in this country and to think those are the best two candidates the political parties can come up with is depressing,” Kennedy said in a press release after the debate.

“Last night was a disaster for President Biden,” Kennedy’s statement continued. “I think people saw how frail he was and even the hardcore Democrats have lost faith that he can even win the election or more importantly, that he can run the country. He seemed very confused. It’s scary to think that he’s going to get the call at 3 in the morning, maybe, that we all dread, and he has 6 minutes to make a decision that will affect the lives of everybody on this planet.”

Asked for additional details about Kennedy’s reaction to the debate, the campaign pointed The Daily Beast back to the press release.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2024.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2024.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Both parties have fretted that Kennedy’s candidacy could siphon votes away from them, but there has been plenty of argument over whether his independent bid will hurt Biden or Trump more. Kennedy’s comments about last night’s debate suggest he sees Biden as its biggest loser.

Reached for comment, a Biden campaign aide did not address concerns about Biden’s age and ability to think on his feet, but shared that the campaign brought in $14 million on Thursday and into Friday morning. ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democrats, also shared on X that it raised nearly $22 million from small-dollar donors on June 27, making debate day ActBlue’s biggest fundraising day of the cycle.

The Kennedy campaign did not address a question from The Daily Beast about how debate night impacted RFK Jr.’s fundraising. But American Values, the big-money super PAC supporting Kennedy, did a victory dance.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” American Values’ treasurer, Tony Lyons, wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Everyone sees this as a game changer. It’s clear that Biden is bi-done and anyone who doesn’t want Trump to be their president recognizes now that a vote for Bobby Kennedy is a vote for Bobby Kennedy. He’s the only candidate who can beat Trump.”

On Friday morning, a new filing with the Federal Election Commission showed that American Values launched a big messaging push in support of the candidate on Thursday; the report of independent expenditures noted the PAC was spending nearly three-quarters of a million dollars for nationwide ads on X, as well as $121,000 worth of national newspaper ads in USA Today.

According to American Values, its ads on X—which say it began #therealdebate—were viewed by 36 million people and drove viewers to a 30-minute video about Kennedy. The X ads, along with the PAC’s USA Today ones, invited voters to “join the rebellion.”

The FEC filing also listed $7,500 in new spending for video production on Friday.

What Grumbling RFK Jr. Had to Say During His Solo ‘Debate’

During an MSNBC hit about the debate, Kennedy continued to go after the president, promising that he “would take a spoiler pledge with Biden.” In October, Kennedy said, whichever of the two men polling finds is less likely to defeat Trump should drop out of the race.

FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average currently has Biden and Trump neck-and-neck, with the former president slightly ahead at 41.4 percent compared to the current president’s 40.5 percent. Kennedy is way behind at 9 percent, and isn’t doing much better in polls of individual swing states.

But Kennedy has drawn some interest from constituencies Democrats have traditionally counted on for robust support, like young people, African Americans, and Latino voters. As debate reactions poured into reporters’ inboxes Thursday night and Friday morning, many of the most disaffected came from these groups. Still, not all the reactions point in the same direction. A Univision focus group of undecided Latino voters, for instance, showed that some were more supportive of Biden after the debate.

The week before the debate, a Democratic National Committee memo noted that Kennedy’s favorability rating has been on the decline. It will take time for pollsters to determine if that trend continues afterwards.

"The more voters learn about RFK Jr. the less they like him,” wrote DNC spokesman Matt Corridoni in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video

    "The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterSuprem

  • Axelrod to GOP strategists: If Biden is replaced, ‘you guys are in trouble’

    Democratic strategist David Axelrod told GOP strategists during a postdebate panel discussion that they and former President Trump would face “trouble” if President Biden is replaced at the top of the Democratic ticket. “If, for whatever reason, there’s a change at the top of the ticket, you guys are in trouble with Donald Trump. Because…

  • Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?

    Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …

  • The Onion Goes Nuclear With Explosive Trump-Biden Debate Headline

    The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.

  • Jon Stewart Mocks Biden and Trump After First Debate: ‘Both of These Men Should Be Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs’ (Watch)

    With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Ex-Trump backer Peter Thiel: ‘If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump’

    Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, formerly one of former President Trump’s largest financial backers, said Thursday that he won’t be giving Trump any money during this campaign cycle, but that may still vote for him. “If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump,” Thiel said in an interview on stage at the…

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate

    The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: Election Meddlers ‘Should Be Nowhere Near Public Office’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a startling comment on the House floor Wednesday when arguing that “a person who abuses her position in government to meddle in democratic elections should be nowhere near public office.”The Georgia congresswoman—who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win and has boosted Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud—made the remark during a tirade against USAID Administrator Samantha Power. “Samantha Power is a globalist left-wing activist who us

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

    Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling

    In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…

  • Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath

  • Editorial: Trump and justice — What Cuomo gets wrong about the Trump trials

    Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making headlines again and delighting MAGA world by having said Friday on Bill Maher’s HBO show that the Manhattan hush money criminal case against Donald Trump shouldn’t have been brought, and wouldn’t have “if his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn’t running for president.” Cuomo’s sentiments are the same regarding the civil case against Trump for making ...

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.