RHOA Star Kenya Moore Suspended, Won’t Return for Rest of Season 16 After Incident With New Cast Member

Kenya Moore’s time on Real Housewives of Atlanta may be gone with the wind. (And not fabulous.)

The longtime cast member has been suspended from the Bravo reality show following an alleged incident with new RHOA cast member Brittany Eady, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bravo has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but a source tells TVLine that the reporting is accurate.

Moore’s suspension will continue for the rest of the show’s upcoming Season 16, our sister site Deadline adds. However, Moore has not been fired from the show, “and the network is keeping the door open to have her return in the future.” Moore, meanwhile, is reportedly reviewing her legal options.

The suspension stems from the recent grand opening of the Kenya Moore Hair Salon in Atlanta, which was filmed for the show. At the event, Moore allegedly displayed explicit images of Eady performing sexual acts, which Moore reportedly found online. “The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming,” a Bravo source tells Entertainment Tonight.

Eady took to social media to say, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.” Moore defended herself, meanwhile, saying: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated.”

Moore has been a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member since Season 5, with a brief demotion to “guest” status in Season 11. She also joined the Season 1 cast of the Peacock crossover event Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip along with fellow Real Housewives legends Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards and more.

