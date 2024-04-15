“RHOBH” Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Announces Exit from Show After 3 Seasons: 'It's Very Bittersweet'

The franchise's first Asian-American star noted that her departure from the Bravo hit "is not goodbye, this is a see you soon"

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Crystal Kung Minkoff on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is putting her Bravo days behind her.

On Monday, April 15, the reality star announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of its upcoming 14th season.

"I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's very bittersweet," Kung Minkoff, 41, said in her video post. "Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor."

Kung Minkoff, who is married to famed filmmaker Rob Minkoff, noted that "being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders."

"I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people," she continued. "I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer's. I've heard so many incredible stories from you guys."

"But this is not goodbye, this is a see you soon," she added. "I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I'll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming. This show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories."

Toward the end of the video announcement, Kung Minkoff said: "So, more to come but I just, I'm so grateful for everyone's love and support. You guys are an incredible audience with your own unique story to tell and I hope that you guys all one day have your opportunity."

She also added that her family is "so grateful" to the fans as well. "This has been such a fun chapter. So, thank you guys so much again," she concluded.

Kung Minkoff joined the Beverly Hills-set franchise in 2021 for season 11. At the time, she immediately began butting heads with Sutton Stracke. One of the former foes turned pals' arguments centered around confronting racial stereotypes. She also opened up about her eating disorder struggles and ongoing familial dynamics.

In what now marks Kung Minkoff's final season, she found herself feuding with newcomer Annemarie Wiley, whose exit from the series was confirmed in March after just one season.



Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais also starred on the Bravo hit's 13th season, which concluded on March 13 after a three-part reunion. Filming for the new season has not yet begun.

