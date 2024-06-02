Rick and Morty boss gets new Netflix show

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has a new show in the works, promising "accommodations with plenty of character and charm".

According to Netflix, the adult animated series The Undervale will be set in a haunted hotel, and executive produced by The Goldbergs' Matt Roller.

Struggling to keep the hotel running, a single mother of two is helped by her estranged brother, who happens to be one of the hotel's ghosts and is impressed by the ideas of his fellow ghostly residents.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller said in a statement.

Harmon, Chris McKenna and Steve Levy will work alongside Roller as executive producers, with Rick and Morty's Erica Hayes serving as supervising director.

"The Undervale is wildly inventive and I'm very grateful to Matt [Roller], Chris [McKenna], Dan [Harmon] and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix," said Billy Wee, Netflix director of adult animation.

"They are phenomenal collaborators and I can't wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show."

Harmon is responsible for some of TV's best known series including the quirky hit show Community, which ran for seven seasons.

It was recently announced that a Community movie is in the works, with key characters such as Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), Annie Edison (Alison Brie), Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) all set to return.

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim in the US, and on E4 in the UK.

