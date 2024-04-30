RIP Bluey: ‘Late Show’ Trashes Kristi Noem With Sinister Cartoon Spoof

The intro to the children’s TV show “Bluey” received a sinister makeover courtesy of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday.

Colbert’s crew inserted South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) into the hit cartoon, and she promptly had the titular character in her crosshairs.

Noem, who confessed in her new book to once shooting her young pup dead because of its bad behavior, then gunned Bluey down.

“KaBluey,” the characters say before the screen shows the graves of the family.

Watch the video here:

