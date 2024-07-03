Rishi Sunak's 'last meal as prime minister' has social media users in stitches

Rishi Sunak had claimed his favourite meal in the entire world is "sandwiches", leaving Brits baffled in the run-up to the general election tomorrow (July 4).

The current prime minister sat down for an interview with ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday (July 3) in what was one of his final TV appearances before people start heading to the polls.

However, Mr Sunak’s cringeworthy answer made him a viral sensation when he was asked what his final meal would be before finding out the result of the election.

Talking to ITV host Ben Shephard, he said: "I'll be at home in North Yorkshire. I haven't made dinner plans. My favourite meal generally is sandwiches."

Mr Sunak then went on to say that he would probably dig into a meat pie from his local butcher. But his revelation that he loved a lunchtime staple more than any other dish triggered some confusion from viewers.

Reacting to the news, Sky News political reporter Rob Powell asked: “Did Rishi Sunak just say his favourite food is sandwiches?”

Sky’s politics producer Tom Larkin then added: “Er, are sandwiches even a meal?”

The news that Mr Sunak’s favourite meal is simply bread and a filling led to quite a few sarcastic responses online. Meanwhile, others lined up to say Mr Sunak had ruined a sandwich for them now.

Social media user Lindsey Jones joked on X that maybe the prime minister was eating posher sandwiches than most people, writing: “Don't think it's a wafer ham and processed cheese slice one.”

Rishi Sunak delivers the best quote of the general election campaign.



Asked if he is planning a special meal on election night, he tells ITV's This Morning programme:



“My favourite meal, generally, is sandwiches.” — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) July 3, 2024

Rishi Sunak: I like sandwiches



The sandwich: pic.twitter.com/RrSVO490Vv — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) July 3, 2024